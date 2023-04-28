SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE COMBINES INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY AND DESIGN VERSATILITY WITH NEW FRENCH DOOR REFRIGERATOR

Luxury Appliance Brand Brings 48-inch Built-in French Door Refrigerator to the Canadian Market

TORONTO, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Signature Kitchen Suite, the fast-growing luxury brand known for driving innovation in the luxury kitchen appliance market, is pleased to announce that the new 48-inch built-in French door refrigerator is available for purchase in Canada. This innovative new refrigerator was recently displayed at the 2023 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas.

Luxury appliance brand Signature Kitchen Suite brings 48-inch Built-in French Door Refrigerator to the Canadian Market (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

Featuring purposeful design, including an easy-to-read LCD display and a functional and convertible drawer that offers temperatures ranging from 5⁰ C to -21⁰ C, this refrigerator provides precision in food preservation and enhanced freshness capability across five distinct temperature settings, including chilled wine, fridge/deli, meats and seafood, beverages, and freezer. The exclusive Lift and Go drawers and bins and two freezer drawers provide more space to keep frozen foods perfectly chilled while at standard countertop height, and the dual ice maker enhances beverages of all kinds with both frustum ice and spherical Craft Ice™. Additional hidden LED lighting under the shelves means the interior is fully illuminated with lighting focused on the shelving.

The new Signature Kitchen Suite 48-inch refrigerator offers the design community greater capacity and functionality in the popular French door configuration. In addition to a stainless-steel finish, the refrigerator also has a custom cabinet panel exterior option for those who prefer a flush and integrated appearance. The sleek design makes this refrigerator a truly artful addition to any kitchen, especially with Signature Fit Integrated Design offering impressive design versatility with the option for proud or flush installation.

This new 48-inch French door refrigerator, from Signature Kitchen Suite, is designed to elevate the luxury kitchen through innovative design and intelligent technology. It is an ENERGY STAR® certified refrigerator-freezer that provides users with a smart and efficient appliance. Signature Kitchen Suite's three-year warranty also provides buyers with peace of mind. For more information regarding this refrigerator, please visit https://www.signaturekitchensuite.com/ca-en

