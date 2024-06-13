DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Siemens Canada is investing approximately $14 million in a multi-phased modernization of its 10,400 sq m manufacturing facility located in Drummondville, Quebec, with the aim to optimize overall efficiency and capacity of the plant and position it for future growth.

Plans for the facility, which has been making electrical products for the Canadian market for more than 50 years, include expanded production of made-to-order product lines in response to market demands. Switchboard production, as an example, will see a 50 per cent volume increase. The modernization project will position the Drummondville factory and its approximately 350 employees for continued success and could result in an increase of up to 15 per cent in jobs by 2027.

"Siemens is excited to be investing in Canada, contributing to skilled job creation and the growth of digital manufacturing in Quebec," says Faisal Kazi, President and CEO, Siemens Canada. "This transformation will allow us to scale and pivot to serve a growing market, ensuring we can continue to supply the Canadian market with high-quality products."

The announcement is being made today at an event held at the facility and attended by employees, Drummondville Mayor Stéphanie Lacoste and Siemens executives.

"The products manufactured in Drummondville are key components of sustainable infrastructure supporting both buildings and industrial applications," said Matthias Rebellius, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO of Smart Infrastructure. "By investing in modernization and responding to shifting market conditions, we ensure that the factory continues as a significant contributor to developments in domestic infrastructure, especially as the market embraces the opportunities of digital transformation."

Along with expanded production of made-to-order switchboards, powerpanels and panelboards, the plan also includes improved manufacturing processes, including increased automation and a revised layout of shop floor machinery to improve material flow. These improvements will help Siemens offer better service to the Canadian market.

"In addition to benefitting our employees and the Drummondville community, this project represents a strong step in supporting our valued Canadian distribution ecosystem, made up of 40 partners and 330 branches, to better serve the market through their channels," says Barry Powell, Business Head, Siemens Electrical Products, North America.

All phases of the modernization and expansion project are expected to be completed in 2027.

About Siemens Canada

Siemens Canada is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose, adding real value for customers since 1912. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. As of September 30, 2023, the company has approximately 4,200 employees from coast-to-coast and 33 office and production facilities across Canada. For fiscal year 2023 Siemens had revenues of approx. 2 billion CAD. Further information is available at www.siemens.ca.

