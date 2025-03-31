Investment of CAD$150 million (ca. €97 million) over five years

Center supports Canada's strategy to advance national battery and EV ecosystem

HANNOVER, Germany, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Siemens will invest CAD$150 million (ca. €97 million) over five years to establish a Global AI Manufacturing Technologies Research and Development (R&D) Center for Battery Production in Canada. The new R&D center, located initially at Siemens Canada's head office in Oakville, as well as in Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario, will focus on developing cutting-edge AI manufacturing technologies with an initial emphasis on battery and electric vehicle (EV) production. It will leverage Siemens' expertise in AI, edge computing, machine vision, digital twins, and cybersecurity to drive innovation and efficiency in battery production, while fostering collaboration with higher education institutions and battery manufacturers. Expected outcomes of the work to be conducted at the R&D center include higher, consistent quality in battery production, increased workforce productivity and capacity, reduction of battery scrap, and improved recycling and circularity. With the Global AI Manufacturing Technologies R&D Center for Battery Production, Siemens will contribute to the Canadian government's strategy to become a global leader in battery manufacturing.

"The decision to choose Canada as home for our Global AI Manufacturing Technologies R&D Center was driven by Canada's highly qualified talent and strong collaborations with world-leading universities," says Rainer Brehm, CEO, Factory Automation, Siemens Digital Industries. "The new R&D Center for Battery Production will position Siemens as a key player in the global battery sector, developing the critical technology advancements for the industry to meet the increasing demand for these products."

The €97 million investment by Siemens over five years includes investments in labor, equipment, software, and ecosystem support. This initiative will further solidify Canada's position as a leader in the green battery manufacturing sector and aligns with the Canadian government's objectives to advance the national battery and EV ecosystem. This investment is made possible through the support of both the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario.

"Canada is a world leader in battery manufacturing, including here at home in Oakville," said the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. "Thanks to our skilled workforce and our access to global markets, Siemens is choosing Canada for its research and development center. This is great news for innovators and for our community."i

The Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, stated, "Siemens' latest investment in Ontario is a vote of confidence in our world-class workforce, our investment friendly business environment and our growing end-to-end electric vehicle supply chain. I'm thrilled to welcome this investment and build on our productive partnership with Siemens, which stretches back more than a century."

"Thanks to our world-class workforce and competitive business environment, Ontario continues to be a global destination for investment and job creation, particularly in our EV and EV battery sector," said the Honourable Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "We're thrilled to welcome this latest investment by Siemens, along with the up to 90 good-paying jobs it will create in Ontario."

Faisal Kazi, President and CEO of Siemens Canada, stated, "The establishment of a Global AI Manufacturing Technologies R&D Center for Battery Production in Canada will help advance Canada's national battery and EV ecosystem and will foster collaboration with higher education institutions and battery manufacturers to innovate production in the industry. With investment from Siemens and the support of the federal and provincial governments, this initiative will not only enhance Canada's competitiveness in the global battery market but also contribute to the country's economic growth. We thank the Canadian and Ontario governments for their support."

Siemens Canada is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility and healthcare. The company's purpose to is to create technology with purpose, transforming the everyday, for everyone, since 1912. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more liveable, and transportation more sustainable. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. In fiscal 2024, which ended September 30, 2024, Siemens Canada had revenues of approx. $2.2 billion CAD. The company has approximately 4,400 employees from coast-to-coast and 37 office and production facilities across Canada. Further information is available at www.siemens.ca

___________ i Statement issued in ISED press release dated March 20: Federal government partnering with Siemens Canada to establish new R&D centre in Oakville, Ontario - Canada.ca

