Siemens to optimize and consolidate manufacturing capacities of Peterborough and Concord, Ontario facilities to set up for future growth

Measures are part of capacity adjustments announced by Siemens globally

Production in Peterborough will be optimized and consolidated with manufacturing at existing Concord facility

facility Focus on strengthening long-term competitiveness, local and global supply chains while continuing to provide market with made-in- Canada products

PETERBOROUGH, ON, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - In November 2024 and March 2025, the Managing Board of Siemens AG announced capacity adjustments to increase its global competitiveness and enable investments in growth markets for its automation business. The adjustments span different functions and regions and include changes in Siemens Canada's industry business. The decision has been made to optimize and consolidate the manufacturing capacities of two Siemens factories within its Digital Industries business in Canada, currently located in Peterborough, Ontario and Concord, Ontario. The implementation of the measures will begin immediately and will be completed by September 2027.

During the two-year transition, Siemens Canada will wind down manufacturing at its Peterborough factory. The manufacturing of Measurement Intelligence technologies currently located in Peterborough will move into an existing Siemens facility in Concord that manufactures the company's RuggedCom portfolio of industrial grade communications equipment. The optimization and consolidation are estimated to impact approximately 160 manufacturing positions in Peterborough. The Measurement Intelligence business roles such as product management, and research and development teams, are planned to remain in Peterborough as part of a global business line team.

To facilitate the production of Measurement Intelligence product lines being transferred to Concord, approximately 70 new manufacturing positions are estimated to be created. Siemens will continue manufacturing communication systems in Concord. During the two-year transition, Siemens will ensure business continuity for its customers.

These actions are necessary for Siemens' industrial automation business to become more competitive in a challenging market environment with increased competitive pressures. The optimization and consolidation help to position the Canadian operations for growth by allowing for more synergies across its local and global supply chains and enabling the organization to respond more quickly to customer and market demands.

Siemens is proud to serve local and global markets with Canadian-made products and is committed to investing in Canada, as announced recently in areas such as battery and manufacturing.

Siemens understands the impact this action has on employees and the local Peterborough community, and the company is dedicated to managing this process with transparency and respect. Siemens is committed to supporting employees who are affected and will implement a comprehensive support program to assist employees during this period of change. Siemens in Canada has been consistently growing over the past years, employing approximately 4,400 people and currently has approximately 100 open positions to be filled.

About Siemens Canada

Siemens Canada is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology with purpose, transforming the everyday, for everyone, since 1912. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more liveable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. In fiscal 2024, which ended September 30, 2024, Siemens Canada had revenues of approx. $2.2 billion CAD. The company has approximately 4,400 employees from coast-to-coast and 37 office and production facilities across Canada. Further information is available at www.siemens.ca .

