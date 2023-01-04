TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons reunited Sidney Crosby, his former junior hockey teammate Eric Neilson, and some Rimouski Oceanic fans for a new TV commercial that relives a special moment they shared with Tims 17 years ago.

It was a cold wintry morning back in 2005 when Crosby, Neilson and their Rimouski Oceanic teammates were returning home from an away game. They spotted a group of dedicated fans who were outside in the frigid cold waiting in line to buy tickets for an upcoming playoff game. Some of the diehard fans had been lined up for 18 hours.

Sidney Crosby and Rimouski Oceanic fans reunite to relive a special moment with Tim Hortons in new TV commercial (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Crosby and Neilson decided to do something special for their fans. They went straight to the nearest Tim Hortons restaurant and purchased hot coffees for everyone in that line. They also bought all the baked goods in the display case as a thank you to their fans for their unwavering support.

For the new TV commercial, Tim Hortons reunited some of the fans who were in line that night with Crosby and Neilson so they could relive the experience and reconnect over some Tims.

"Rimouski will always hold a special place in my heart," says Crosby. "The dedication of our amazing fans who watched every game, braved storms, and 18-hour waits for playoff tickets. There are so many memories from Rimouski I will never forget."

We know that many Canadians have special memories that involve both hockey and Tims and we're encouraging them to share theirs with us. Visit https://www.timhortons.ca/hockey-memories to watch Sidney Crosby's story and share your #TimsHockeyMemories on Facebook and Instagram.

"Whether it's the ritual of grabbing coffees and hot chocolates for an early morning at the rink, or sharing donuts and Timbits after a game, so many Canadian hockey memories are made with Tims," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.

"We're looking forward to having Canadians share their #TimsHockeyMemories with us and learning how Tims has played a role in celebrating both their big and little wins on and off the ice."

