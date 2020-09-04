Sidewalk adjacent to the Ottawa -bound lane: Saturday, September 5 , at 7:30 am to Monday, September 14 , at 7 pm

-bound lane: , at to , at Sidewalk adjacent to the Gatineau -bound lane: Monday, September 14 , at 7 pm to Thursday, September 24 , at 8 pm

Lane closures:

1 Ottawa -bound lane: Saturday, September 5 , and Sunday, September 6 , from 7:30 am to 8 pm

-bound lane: , and , from 1 Ottawa -bound lane: Tuesday, September 8 , to Thursday, September 10 , from 7 pm to 4 am

-bound lane: , to , from 1 Ottawa -bound lane or Gatineau -bound lane: Saturday, September 12 , from 7:30 am to 8 pm

-bound lane or -bound lane: , from 1 Gatineau -bound lane: Sunday, September 13 , from 7:30 am to 8 pm

-bound lane: , from 1 Gatineau -bound lane: Monday, September 14 , to Thursday, September 17 , from 7 pm to 4 am

-bound lane: , to , from 1 Gatineau -bound lane: Saturday, September 19 , and Sunday, September 20 , from 7:30 am to 8 pm

The schedule may change due to weather conditions or unforeseen factors. PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

