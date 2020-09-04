Sidewalk and lane closures on Macdonald-Cartier Bridge Français
Sep 04, 2020, 14:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform motorists and users that there will be sidewalk and lane closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge to conduct general maintenance on the bridge.
Sidewalk closures:
- Sidewalk adjacent to the Ottawa-bound lane: Saturday, September 5, at 7:30 am to Monday, September 14, at 7 pm
- Sidewalk adjacent to the Gatineau-bound lane: Monday, September 14, at 7 pm to Thursday, September 24, at 8 pm
Lane closures:
- 1 Ottawa-bound lane: Saturday, September 5, and Sunday, September 6, from 7:30 am to 8 pm
- 1 Ottawa-bound lane: Tuesday, September 8, to Thursday, September 10, from 7 pm to 4 am
- 1 Ottawa-bound lane or Gatineau-bound lane: Saturday, September 12, from 7:30 am to 8 pm
- 1 Gatineau-bound lane: Sunday, September 13, from 7:30 am to 8 pm
- 1 Gatineau-bound lane: Monday, September 14, to Thursday, September 17, from 7 pm to 4 am
- 1 Gatineau-bound lane: Saturday, September 19, and Sunday, September 20, from 7:30 am to 8 pm
The schedule may change due to weather conditions or unforeseen factors. PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
