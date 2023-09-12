From September 9 to October 6, the campaign will support more than 300 local women's shelters and programs across Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ – the charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart® – announced a $1M donation granting Women's Shelters Canada and Canadian Women's Foundation each with $500,000 to support a variety of gender-based violence initiatives. This $1M donation kickstarts a month-long fundraising campaign known as Giving Shelter, which runs from September 9 to October 6, providing customers the option to support more than 300 local women's shelters by simply purchasing one of several icons in-store or online at ShoppersFoundation.ca. One hundred per cent of donations made in-store and online during the Giving Shelter campaign will go directly to a local women's shelter.

The annual Giving Shelter campaign is one of the most prominent campaigns initiated by Shoppers Foundation for Women's HealthTM, as it works to foster health equity by making care more equitable and accessible for all women in Canada.

How to support the Giving Shelter campaign:

In-store: Customers can donate at any Shoppers Drug Mart ® store location by purchasing one of several icons at cash or self-checkout – a blue heart hand for $2 , red heart hand for $5 , dark blue heart hand for $10 and a purple heart hand for $20 .

store location by purchasing one of several icons at cash or self-checkout – a blue heart hand for , red heart hand for , dark blue heart hand for and a purple heart hand for . Online: Customers can donate to the Giving Shelter campaign online at ShoppersFoundation.ca.

At any time throughout the year, customers can also donate to Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ in-store via self-checkout, online at ShoppersFoundation.ca or by donating PC Optimum™ points at PCOptimum.ca.

How will the Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ Grants be used:

Women's Shelters Canada will apply the $500,000 grant to: Its Shelter Ready program, which supports local women's shelters Research and policy development to help recognize and better understand, at a national level, the scope of services and supports provided to women and children fleeing violence





grant to: Canadian Women's Foundation will apply the $500,000 grant to: Its Teen Healthy Relationships program, which provides young people between the ages of 16 and 24 with the practical tools needed to build healthy, abuse-free relationships Research and policy development aimed at addressing increased demand service providers are facing in response to the rising rates of gender-based violence

grant to:

Quotes:

"While not a solution to the complex issue of domestic violence and women's health equity, this funding serves as an important step to support systemic changes needed to help women and families across Canada," said Jeff Leger, President, Shoppers Drug Mart® and Chair of Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™. "We're proud to work with Women's Shelter Canada and Canadian Women's Foundation to help drive these important changes and also contribute to the Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ ongoing commitment to advance women's health equity."

"The increase in violence against women and intimate partner violence that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed as the pandemic has eased," said Lise Martin, Executive Director, Women's Shelters Canada. "Pre-pandemic, one woman was killed by a current or former intimate partner every 6 days. That number is now every 5 days. Femicides are but the tip of the violence iceberg. Underneath, there are tens of thousands of women and children in Canada experiencing violence in the place they should be safest: their homes. Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ helps Women's Shelters Canada provide key supports to the shelters who work tirelessly to keep women and children safe."

"Gender-based violence is a crisis that touches everyone, with 44% of women in Canada experiencing some form partner abuse in their lifetimes," said Paulette Senior, President and CEO, Canadian Women's Foundation. "With the support from Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health, the Canadian Women's Foundation helps prevents the cycle of abuse from beginning in the lives of young people and ultimately helps diverse women and Two Spirit, trans, and non-binary people break free from violence. It helps us advocate for change to advance safety and gender equality and justice across Canada."

"Many of us may not realize that a friend, neighbour, or coworker could be affected by domestic violence, and these women need support now," explains Paulette Minard, Director, Community Investment at Shoppers Drug Mart. "Every dollar raised through the Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health's™ Giving Shelter campaign will directly help local shelters support women experiencing violence."

About Shoppers Foundation for Women's HealthTM

Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ – the charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart® – is committed to helping Canadian women lead healthier lives, by making care more equitable and accessible. The Foundation will invest $50M by 2026 to address some of the most pressing health inequities facing women, including lack of representation in health research, barriers to accessing mental healthcare, and the urgent consequences women disproportionately face due to poverty and domestic violence. Learn more at shoppersfoundation.ca.

About Shoppers Drug Mart®

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With almost 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug MartTM stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities and Lifemark Health Group, Canada's leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart® is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

About Women's Shelters Canada

Women's Shelters Canada brings together 16 provincial and territorial shelter organizations and supports the 600+ shelters across the country for women and children fleeing violence. Collectively, we provide a strong, unified, pan-Canadian voice on the issue of violence against women. If you or someone you know is experiencing violence, you can find your nearest women's shelter and its crisis line on www.sheltersafe.ca.

About Canadian Women's Foundation

The Canadian Women's Foundation is Canada's public foundation for gender justice and equality. We advance this by growing support for grassroots feminist action, partnering with communities and organizations to improve conditions, and building diverse leadership and knowledge for sustainable change. Since 1991, our generous donors and supporters have contributed more than $185 million to fund over 3,000 life-transforming programs throughout Canada.

