Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ donates $12.8M, impacting over 1 million women in 2024

Second annual Impact Report showcases efforts made in 2024 to close health gap for Canadian women

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ has released its second annual Impact Report, which highlights achievements made in 2024 towards its goal of investing $50 million by 2026 to improve access to care as well as awareness of and research for women's health needs. The Foundation is proud to report that $12.8 million was donated in 2024 alone, benefiting more than 380 partner organizations and impacting over 1 million women across Canada. Bringing the total amount contributed by the Foundation to more than $34 million since its launch, these fundraising efforts are driven by several signature events and partnerships, including:

Shoppers Drug Mart® Run for Women: The largest event series in Canada dedicated to women's mental health, the event includes springtime 5k and 10k run/walk events in 18 different communities across Canada . Since its inception in 2013, the run has raised more than $23M for local mental health charities that are improving access to mental health care and support for Canadian women. In 2024, the run raised over $3 million in donations with over 27,000 runners and walkers taking part.

The largest event series in dedicated to women's mental health, the event includes springtime and run/walk events in 18 different communities across . Since its inception in 2013, the run has raised more than for local mental health charities that are improving access to mental health care and support for Canadian women. Menstrual Equity: Period inequity silences and sidelines – and the Foundation is taking action to fix that. Through partnerships with organizations like Moon Time Connections, The Period Purse, Alberta Council of Women's Shelters, BC Society of Transition Houses and more, we're helping to increase access to menstrual products and provide stigma-shattering education to create a more equitable future for people who menstruate across Canada .

Period inequity silences and sidelines – and the Foundation is taking action to fix that. Through partnerships with organizations like Moon Time Connections, The Period Purse, of Women's Shelters, BC Society of Transition Houses and more, we're helping to increase access to menstrual products and provide stigma-shattering education to create a more equitable future for people who menstruate across . Community Grants: The Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ Community Grants Program supports organizations addressing women's health equity through awareness initiatives and improved access to care. In 2024, the program committed $2.84 million to back 41 community-led initiatives.

The Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ Community Grants Program supports organizations addressing women's health equity through awareness initiatives and improved access to care. Beauty Mingles: Local fundraising events hosted at most Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations in spring, fall and in the lead-up to the winter holiday season. Offering makeovers and skin care consultations from Beauty Specialists, these in-store beauty events are a testament to the power of community in helping to raise vital funds for local women's health programs. Over $4.9M in donations raised in 2024.

Local fundraising events hosted at most Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations in spring, fall and in the lead-up to the winter holiday season. Offering makeovers and skin care consultations from Beauty Specialists, these in-store beauty events are a testament to the power of community in helping to raise vital funds for local women's health programs. Giving Shelter: Every fall, Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores raise funds and awareness for women's shelters across Canada . One hundred per cent of in-store donations stay in the local community, helping shelter partners provide thousands of women and their families access to the care and support they need. Thanks to the generosity of customers and donors, fundraising in 2024 supported over 300 local women's shelters and partner organizations.

"In 2024, Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ made significant progress towards our goal - a future where healthcare is equal and accessible to all women across Canada, helping them to lead healthier lives. Together with our partners and the unwavering generosity of our supporters, we plan to build on this momentum and continue creating lasting change in communities nationwide. paving the way for a brighter future for the health of all Canadian women." – Paulette Minard, Director, Community Investment, Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™

"Women continue to be misdiagnosed, misrepresented, and misunderstood because of inequities in healthcare that have existed for far too long. At the Women's Health Collective Canada, it's our mission to create real change in women's health by investing in women's health research and care. With support from Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™, we're building a more inclusive and equitable future for all women." - Sharlene Rutherford, President and CEO, Alberta Women's Health Foundation, on behalf of WHC

"Having a space where Black mothers, at every stage of their journey, can connect, mentor each other, and truly create a village of support is a powerful, life-saving resource. Motherhood can feel isolating, and this experience can be intensified by factors such as race, location, and lack of culturally relevant resources. We are immensely grateful to Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ for their visionary support of our Mothering Minds initiative, helping us to foster connection and sisterhood among Black mothers across Canada, building healthier families and stronger communities." - Kearie Daniel, Executive Director, The Black Women's Institute for Health

Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ is a registered charity. For more information on the Foundation or the Impact Report, please visit: https://shoppersfoundation.ca/en/our-impact/

About Shoppers Drug Mart® Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart® Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With more than 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns more than 150 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). In addition to its retail store network, the company owns Shoppers Drug Mart® Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities and Lifemark Health Group, Canada's leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart® is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

About Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™

Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ – the charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart® – is committed to helping Canadian women lead healthier lives, by making care more equitable and accessible. The Foundation will invest $50M by 2026 to address some of the most pressing health inequities facing women, including lack of representation in health research, barriers to accessing mental healthcare, and the urgent consequences women disproportionately face due to poverty and domestic violence. Learn more at shoppersfoundation.ca .

SOURCE Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health

For media inquiries: [email protected]