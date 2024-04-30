Providing grants of up to $100,000 to eligible charities, research or innovation initiatives designed to help improve the state of women's healthcare and health outcomes

BRAMPTON, ON, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ is proud to share that it has begun accepting applications for its 2024 Community Grants Program. Local charitable organizations, research or innovation initiatives designed to help improve the state of women's healthcare and health outcomes may be eligible to receive grants valued up to a maximum of $100,000. Through this program, the Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health plans to grant $1.5M to charitable organizations working to foster health equity by making care more equitable and accessible for all women in Canada.

"The Foundation's mission is to do everything possible to help build a future where care is equitable and accessible, so that all women in Canada can lead healthier lives," said Jeff Leger, President of Shoppers Drug Mart® and Chair of the Board for Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health. "With the help of our partners and generous supporters, our Community Grants Program enables us to work closely with recipients to bolster the impact that their important work has across local communities and on the lives of countless women across the country."

Since 2022, the Foundation has supported more than 50 community-led initiatives including The Alberta Council of Women's Shelters (ACWS) through its Community Grants Program. The ACWS supports 50 shelters across the province of Alberta for women, children, and seniors facing gender-based violence. With a donation of $100,000 from the Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health, ACWS was able to address menstrual poverty across its extended network and increase support provided through its Menstrual Equity Project.

"Thanks to the generosity of the Shoppers Drug Mart Foundation for Women's Health, the Menstrual Equity Project was able to address menstrual poverty in women's shelters across Alberta and highlight access to menstrual products as a basic human right," said Jan Reimer from Alberta Council of Women's Shelters. "Through the provision of menstrual management products and the hosting of education sessions on reproductive health, we have huge strides towards breaking the stigma associated with menstruation as well as addressing affordability issues that many experience across our network of shelters."

Applications can be submitted directly through the Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health website until May 15, 2024.

Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health is a registered charity. For more information on the Foundation, please visit: https://shoppersfoundation.ca/en/our-impact/.

About Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health

Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health – the charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart® – is committed to helping Canadian women lead healthier lives, by making care more equitable and accessible. The Foundation will invest $50M by 2026 to address some of the most pressing health inequities facing women, including lack of representation in health research, barriers to accessing mental healthcare, and the urgent consequences women disproportionately face due to poverty and domestic violence. Learn more at shoppersfoundation.ca .

