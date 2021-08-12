Shoppers Drug Mart™ to expand Managed Health Clinics to cities across Ontario

Following the opening of the first four clinics in Toronto and Whitby, the company has plans for an additional three locations, two in Ottawa and one in Kingston. Hosting a suite of family medicine services, the clinics aim to make healthcare more accessible for patients with extended operating hours and increased technology, such as online appointment booking and virtual care options through Medeo ® solutions and electronic health records via the Accuro EMR® platform.

"We know Canadians want and need more from their primary care. The world changed quickly and dramatically over the last year, highlighting the need for more accessible healthcare options for patients – including extended hours and more convenient locations for in-person services, and virtual care services for all patients including those who don't currently have a family physician," says Jeff Leger, President, Shoppers Drug Mart. " Since May 2020, our Toronto locations have been meeting those needs, through more than 20,000 patient visits. Bringing the Health Clinic to new markets will allow us to make healthcare more accessible for more Ontarians."

Shoppers Drug Mart is currently hiring physician and staff for locations in Toronto, Whitby, Ottawa and Kingston. For more information, please visit www.shoppersdrugmart.ca/thehealthclinic or email [email protected].

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart (Pharmaprix in Québec). With almost 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). In addition to its retail store network, the company owns the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ online platform for the sale of medical cannabis, Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, and Health Solutions by Shoppers™, a provider of cost-effective and sustainable employee health benefits. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

