Shoppers Drug Mart supports Reconciliation in Healthcare with donation to Women's College Hospital's Ganawishkadawe Center for Wise Practices in Indigenous Health

The $100,000 donation will support the health and well-being of First Nations, Inuit and Metis individuals, families and communities.

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, via the Shopper's Foundation for Women's Health, Shoppers Drug Mart announced a $100,000 donation to the Ganawishkadawe Centre for Wise Practices in Indigenous Health at Women's College Hospital. The donation will support a variety of important health-related outcomes for First Nation, Inuit and Metis women, including medical education, health promotion, advocacy and research.

The Gawishkadawe Centre for Wise Practices in Indigenous Health is committed to reconciliation in healthcare, through innovative solutions that bring to implementation recommendations from: the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to Action; the United Nations' Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples; and Reclaiming Power and Place: The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

"Shoppers Drug Mart and the Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health are proud to support Women's College Hospital and the Center for Wise Practices in Indigenous Health, who are diligently working to address the diverse needs of Indigenous women," says Jeff Leger, President, Shoppers Drug Mart. "Our aspiration is that unwavering commitment to Indigenous patient populations and communities will help dismantle obstacles, combat prejudice, and enhance the social experience for these communities."

Beyond this donation, Shoppers Drug Mart is committed to embedding reconciliation practices into its pharmacy spaces. Among other initiatives, Shoppers will build a pilot project in the coming year to increase cultural safety for Indigenous customers through increased education of frontline staff.

About Women's College Hospital

Women's College Hospital is a world leader in health for women, health equity and health system solutions, developing groundbreaking innovations that address issues related to population health, patient experience and system costs. The hospital advocates for health equity because it is understood that a healthy society requires a level playing field where everyone has access to timely, high quality, efficient and compassionate care.

Women's College Hospital has chosen an ambitious vision, to revolutionize healthcare for a healthier and more equitable world. It is achieving this bold objective as a unified organization, together with patients, caregivers, thought leaders and generous donors.

About the Gawishkadawe Centre for Wise Practices in Indigenous Health at Women's College Hospital

The Gawishkadawe Centre for Wise Practices in Indigenous Health at Women's College Hospital (WCH) is a direct response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action. It is a Women's College Hospital Commitment and Indigenous community driven strategy to improve the health and well-being of Indigenous individuals, families, and communities through the harmonization of Indigenous, traditional, and western healthcare practices that respect the unique needs and strengths of all Indigenous peoples.

Women's College Hospital is committed to the health and well-being of all First Nations, Inuit and Métis individuals, families and communities. It strongly believes in a health system that acknowledges and respects Indigenous identity, trauma and resilience while providing meaningful, culturally safe care, free of racism and discrimination—where Indigenous worldview(s) are recognized and valued.

The Gawishkadawe Centre for Wise Practices in Indigenous Health is the first hospital-based Centre to develop a comprehensive strategy on how to transform non-Indigenous healthcare spaces into inclusive ones incorporating traditional practices. Working with Indigenous organizations to provide better care for Indigenous people, particularly women, not only at WCH, but also in a home community.

About Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™

Shoppers Foundation for Women's HealthTM – the charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart® – is committed to helping Canadian women lead healthier lives, by making care more equitable and accessible. The Foundation will invest $50M by 2026 to address some of the most pressing health inequities facing women, including lack of representation in health research, barriers to accessing mental healthcare, and the urgent consequences women disproportionately face due to poverty and domestic violence. Learn more at shoppersfoundation.ca.

About Shoppers Drug Mart®

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With almost 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart™ stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities and Lifemark Health Group, Canada's leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart® is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

