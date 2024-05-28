Shoppers Drug Mart Reaffirms Commitment to a #PerdiodFriendlyWorld on Menstrual Hygiene Day

Committed to donating 40 million period care products to schools across Canada, Shoppers aims to eliminate Period Poverty, one community at a time

TORONTO, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - May 28th marks Menstrual Hygiene Day, a global day of action with a common goal of creating a #PeriodFriendlyWorld. First observed ten years ago with a focus on women in developing countries, Menstrual Hygiene Day has since grown, shining a light on the impact period poverty can have on people who menstruate in countries around the world, including Canada.

Period poverty – or the lack of access to adequate menstrual products – can force students to miss school, work and other important life events, putting them at a significant disadvantage. In fact, 17 per cent of Canadians who menstruate are unable to access period care products and that number jumps to 25 per cent in low-income householdsi.

"For too long, inequitable access to menstrual products has held millions back from reaching their full potential - every absent day of school or sick day at work is a missed opportunity to learn, grow and thrive," said Jeff Leger, President of Shoppers Drug Mart. "We're proud to do our part in the fight for menstrual equity, but until every Canadian has equal access to the menstrual products they need and deserve, we know there's more work to be done. Today, on Menstrual Hygiene Day, we recommit ourselves to the vision of a #PerdiodFriendlyWorld and a Canada where no one is left behind."

Working with business partners, as well as governments from Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan and in conjunction with Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™, the charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart, Shoppers has committed to donating 40 million period care products to schools across Canada since 2021, donating almost 25 million to date. In addition to improved attendance, access to free, quality menstrual products in schools can help reduce stigma, improve self-esteem and confidence, and avoid health risks if alternatives such as rags and socks are used.

"It is clear that menstrual products are not a luxury, but a necessity for any girl in Ontario schools. That is why our government launched a free program across all Ontario high schools, in conjunction with Shoppers Drug Mart who provided millions of products that will support positive mental and physical health of children. We will continue to empower girls in our schools to overcome each and any barrier so they can achieve their dreams." - Hon. Stephen Lecce, Ontario's Minister of Education

"Last fall, we proudly launched this three-year initiative alongside our partners at the Shoppers Foundation for Women's HealthTM, providing products in a dignified way to those who need them most," Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Status of Women Office Laura Ross said. "On behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan, we continue to thank Shoppers Drug Mart for their generosity and commitment to building access to menstrual products across Canada."

