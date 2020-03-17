Shoppers Drug Mart provides access and funding support to virtual care service for Canadians to help relieve healthcare burden

Primary care services available online through partnership with Maple

TORONTO, March 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Shoppers Drug Mart, in partnership with Maple, has launched a virtual care service for patients to help relieve the current burden on the acute healthcare system, specifically emergency rooms and hospitals. Where virtual care is not funded by provincial governments, Shoppers Drug Mart will fund online physician consults at no cost to patients, providing access to care while following public health guidelines. The service will be available at no cost 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. until March 23, 2020 in an effort to help flatten the COVID-19 curve.

The service will be available nationwide by visiting www.shoppersdrugmart.ca. The virtual primary care visits will include diagnosing minor ailments and providing prescriptions for those who are unable to get access to a physician. The service allows Canadians to connect with a physician using a smart phone, tablet or computer. Consultations can be done through an app or website, by text, video or audio chat.

"At Shoppers Drug Mart our primary goal is to help Canadians live life well and that matters now more than ever. In an effort to help flatten the curve, we're doing everything we can to support Canadians while encouraging social distancing," said Jeff Leger, President, Shoppers Drug Mart. "Through this partnership, we are removing the barrier to virtual access to physicians, providing safer access to care for both patients and physicians."

"There has never been a greater need for this type of service than right now," says Dr. Brett Belchetz, CEO of Maple and a practicing ER physician. "This partnership with Shoppers Drug Mart will help ensure Canadians are armed with the tools they need to remain safe and healthy during this time."

About Shoppers Drug Mart:

Shoppers Drug Mart is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart (Pharmaprix in Québec). With almost 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé in Québec), and provides cosmetic dermatology services at two standalone locations, the Beauty Clinic. As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, and MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

About Maple

Maple is a technology platform that tackles some of the world's most meaningful issues in healthcare, starting with timely and convenient access to doctors and other healthcare providers. It allows patients to connect directly with doctors for medical care in minutes from their smartphone or computer 24/7, and also provides custom technology solutions for hospitals and clinics seeking to advance their delivery of care. Learn more at getmaple.ca.

