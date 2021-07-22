Shoppers Drug Mart locations host 24-hour VAX-A-THON

Thousands of vaccines to be given in a single day

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - On July 24, all Shoppers Drug Mart 24-hour locations in Ontario will host a VAX-A-THON for residents aged 18 or older, with a goal to provide thousands of COVID vaccinations in a single day. The company's 24-hour locations provide trusted healthcare professionals in convenient locations with flexible hours, ideal for Ontarians who are struggling to book an appointment during traditional hours.

"Ontarians have stepped up in droves over the past few months to be vaccinated against COVID-19, many of them in our stores. But we know there's still a gap, particularly with those aged 18-29, and some of that stems from access and availability," Sarah Ahmad, Senior Vice President, Health and Wellness, Shoppers Drug Mart. "For 24 hours, our stores will host walk-in appointments for first or second shots, on a first-come, first served basis. We know there's still demand, and we want to continue to be part of the solution."

Across Ontario, twenty 24-hour locations are participating in the VAX-A-THON and will have Moderna on hand. To learn more from the COVID-19 vaccination hub, or to find a store near you, visit https://covid-19.shoppersdrugmart.ca/stores/vax-a-thon.

