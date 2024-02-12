Shoppers Drug Mart Creating New Pathways to Public Healthcare Across Canada

Clinics offer patients easier access, improved experience, and better health outcomes

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Last week, Shoppers Drug Mart announced the opening of its latest clinic in Amherst Nova Scotia, bringing the company's total number of clinics across the country to 74, with 72 more planned by the end of 2024. The clinics aim to address some of the issues currently facing public healthcare systems across Canada by relieving pressure on existing frontline services and giving patients more options when accessing healthcare. The clinics complement existing services by allowing pharmacists to manage the basic primary care conditions within their scope and triage patients to higher levels of care for more complex cases.

"Results from our clinics to date have far exceeded expectations with over 300,000 total patient visits since launch, close to half of whom don't have a family doctor. In provinces like Nova Scotia and Alberta, 20 - 35 per cent of visits were for chronic conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular disease," said Jeff Leger, Pharmacist and President of Shoppers Drug Mart. "The numbers speak not only to the sheer volume of demand for services, but also a pharmacist's ability to meet that demand, providing care efficiently and effectively within the broader public healthcare system."

Shoppers is leading other pharmacy retailers in terms of direct investment, with more clinic locations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Ontario, than any other. Publicly funded insured services at the Shoppers' clinics are offered at no charge to patients with a valid health card.

"Our purpose is to help Canadians Live, Life, Well and we're delivering on that commitment by making quality, publicly funded healthcare easier to access across the country," continued Leger. "We're pleased with our results to date, making a real difference in the health and wellbeing of our communities and are committed to continuing to invest in the services that matter most to Canadians."

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With almost 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug MartTM stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities and Lifemark Health Group, Canada's leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

