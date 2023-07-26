Shoppers Drug Mart Applauds New Brunswick Pharmacist Care Clinic Pilot

Pharmacists across the province offering more services, reducing burden on the healthcare system

TORONTO, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Shoppers Drug Mart announced today that one of its Fredericton locations, located at 1040 Prospect Street, will be taking part in the province's Pharmacist Care Clinic pilot. The pilot is a partnership between the Government of New Brunswick, New Brunswick College of Pharmacists, and the New Brunswick Pharmacy Association. As of August 1, patients across New Brunswick can book appointments to receive healthcare services at select pharmacy locations for an expanded variety of needs. The pilot project will also allow pharmacists to assess for and provide point-of-care testing for Group A strep as well as provide chronic disease management for diabetes, COPD, asthma, and cardio-vascular disease. There is no cost for these services when patients present their New Brunswick health card at one of the participating pharmacies.

"Today's announcement is about optimizing the role of pharmacists in New Brunswick by allowing them to practice to the full extent of their education, ultimately unlocking their potential," said Jeff Leger, President of Shoppers Drug Mart. "We applaud the government of New Brunswick for recognizing that pharmacists are uniquely qualified to help to address some of the gaps that have emerged in primary healthcare systems, providing patients with more options for the quality healthcare services they need and deserve."

Shoppers Drug Mart is proud to be a funding partner of the pilot, providing support to the University of New Brunswick Institute for Research, Data and Training as they work with the New Brunswick Pharmacists Association to conduct important research across participating clinics. The research will inform a study that examines the needs of patients and determine future service offerings.

The New Brunswick location follows the successful launch of Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacist-led clinics in Alberta, Ontario, and Nova Scotia.

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With almost 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug MartTM stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns the Medical Cannabis by ShoppersTM online platform for the sale of medical cannabis, Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities and Lifemark Health Group, Canada's leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

SOURCE Shoppers Drug Mart

For further information: [email protected]