Shoppers Drug Mart Applauds Government of Newfoundland for Making Healthcare More Accessible Across the Province

TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Shoppers Drug Mart applauded the government of Newfoundland for the decision to insure 10 additional minor ailments and prescription renewals delivered by pharmacists, making access to vital healthcare services easier and more affordable for those who need them. As of today, patients with a valid healthcare will no longer need to pay for the following services when visiting a pharmacist:

Urinary tract infections – UTI (uncomplicated)

Pink eye

Shingles

Contraception management

Nail fungus

Heartburn

Hemorrhoids

Cold sores

Fungal skin infections – Athlete's foot

Fungal skin infections – Jock itch

Fungal skin infections – Ringworm

Prescription renewals

"Since 2015, when the power to prescribe and assess was first granted here, pharmacists from across Newfoundland have stepped up and delivered quality care where gaps in the public healthcare system had emerged," said Jeff Leger, President of Shoppers Drug Mart. "Today's announcement not only enhances access to those healthcare services provided by pharmacists, it also demonstrates the government's continued confidence in their ability to do so."

As part of the announcement, 5 net-new minor ailments were added to the list of services currently provided by pharmacists including the assessment of and prescribing for urinary tract infections, pink eye, shingles, contraception management and nail fungus.

Minor ailments are described as uncomplicated and typically short-term health conditions. Pharmacists can treat and offer timely services to patients, helping avoid wait times – particularly those who experience barriers to accessing other health care services.[i]

