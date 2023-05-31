Shoppers Drug Mart Applauds Expanded Scope of Practice for Pharmacists in British Columbia

Pharmacists across the province can now assess and prescribe for more than 21 minor ailments

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Effective tomorrow, pharmacists across British Columbia can now better support patients by assessing and prescribing treatment for contraception and twenty-one minor ailments – including allergies, UTIs and pink eye plus prescribing or contraception. These services are available for patients with a valid health card and are not billed to patients directly.

"The Canadian healthcare system faces a number of complex challenges that will require innovation and collaboration to resolve," said Jeff Leger, President of Shoppers Drug Mart. "Today, we applaud the government of B.C. for recognizing the unique solutions pharmacists offer as we continue to work toward a common goal -- increasing access to the vital healthcare services that patients need and deserve."

Minor ailments are described as uncomplicated and typically short-term health conditions that can be managed with self-care strategies and with minimal treatment or follow-up required.i Pharmacists can offer timely services to patients, helping avoid lengthy wait times or non-emergency use of hospitals – particularly for those who may experience barriers accessing other health care services.ii

"Pharmacists are already a trusted and integral part of the public health system, working in collaboration with other healthcare practitioners to provide high-quality care – conducting medication reviews and consultations, administering vaccines, and advising patients on a number of health concerns," said Leger. "Today's announcement is about optimizing the role of B.C. pharmacists by unlocking their potential, ultimately benefiting patients by taking pressure off of the system as a whole."

"B.C. pharmacists are one of the most accessible health care providers in the province and are ready to support their patients and increase access to care," says Geraldine Vance, CEO of the BC Pharmacy Association. "Pharmacists have the training and expertise and are there when patients need them."



Accessing care for minor ailments is simple and easy. British Columbians can book an appointment online or through the PC Health app or can visit their local Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy.

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With almost 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug MartTM stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns the Medical Cannabis by ShoppersTM online platform for the sale of medical cannabis, Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities and Lifemark Health Group, Canada's leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

Local Shoppers Drug Mart/Loblaw Corporation network pharmacists are available for interview upon request. For more information contact: [email protected]

___________________________ i https://www.ocpinfo.com/practice-education/expanded-scope-of-practice/minor-ailment/ ii https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/17151635221087621

SOURCE Shoppers Drug Mart