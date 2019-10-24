Shoppers Drug Mart and Smile Direct Club Launch Pilot to Expand Access and Affordability to Canadians Seeking a Straighter, Brighter Smile

"SmileDirectClub and Shoppers Drug Mart have a shared commitment to innovation in healthcare services and customer-led convenience," said Alex Fenkell , Co-founder of SmileDirectClub. "Collaborating with one of Canada's most trusted retail brands allows SmileDirectClub to deepen our impact and broaden our footprint in Canada. The confidence that comes from having a great smile is transformative in every aspect of your life, and we're thrilled to give more people the opportunity to get the smile they've always wanted."

"Our Shoppers Drug Mart stores offer our customers a wide range of products and services to meet their unique healthcare needs," said Matthew Carr, Vice President, Merchandising, at Shoppers Drug Mart. "This pilot with SmileDirectClub allows us to further diversify our offerings to make innovative health and oral care solutions convenient and accessible to Canadians."

About SmileShops

SmileDirectClub SmileShops in Shoppers Drug Mart, like the 300+ SmileShop locations across the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, are staffed by SmileGuides who provide customers with a free 3D digital image of their teeth. The 3D image and customer profile are uploaded onto a proprietary teledentistry platform that allows SmileDirectClub's affiliated network of licensed dentists and orthodontists in Canada to remotely review, prescribe, and manage a custom clear aligner treatment plan. Upon the customer's approval of the treating doctor's clear aligner therapy plan, aligners are sent directly to the customer's door.

SmileDirectClub's clear aligner therapy is doctor-directed, doctor-prescribed, and doctor-managed from start to finish of treatment, and costs an average of 60% less than traditional orthodontic treatments. Since 2014, SmileDirectClub has helped more than 700,000 people achieve a straighter smile. SmileDirectClub expanded internationally into Canada in 2018 and now has SmileShops located in Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, Ottawa, Calgary, and Montreal.

About SmileDirectClub, Inc.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) is the industry pioneer as the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for transforming smiles. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub's mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it safe, affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub was founded by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in partnership with Camelot Venture Group. Available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and the UK, SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit SmileDirectClub.com.

About Shoppers Drug Mart

Shoppers Drug Mart is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart (Pharmaprix in Québec). With almost 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé in Québec) and provides cosmetic dermatology services at two standalone locations, the Beauty Clinic. As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart stores and an e-commerce site, Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home healthcare products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, and MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

SOURCE Shoppers Drug Mart

For further information: Shoppers Drug Mart contact info: pr@loblaw.ca, SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com