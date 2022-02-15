ShinyBud Corp. Virtually Opens the Market

ShinyBud Corp. is a multi-banner cannabis retailer with over 35 corporate and licensed stores across Ontario – Canada's largest cannabis market. As one of Ontario's fastest growing retailers in the sector, the Company is on a mission to help people never settle, live fully by offering a wide range of carefully curated cannabis products and by creating a more diverse and accessible cannabis experience for adult consumers. ShinyBud's board and management team has extensive retail operating experience, a key competitive differentiator in leading its growth strategy and franchising program. ShinyBud trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the ticker symbol SNYB. For more information, please visit www.shinybud.com .

Date: Tuesday February 15, 2022



Time: 9:00am - 9:30am



Place: Virtually Broadcast

