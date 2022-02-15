ShinyBud Corp. Virtually Opens the Market
Feb 15, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Kevin Reed, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Dass Executive Vice Chairman and Co-founder, and Richard Espinos, Director and Co-founder, ShinyBud Corp ("ShinyBud" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNYB) and their team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.
ShinyBud Corp. is a multi-banner cannabis retailer with over 35 corporate and licensed stores across Ontario – Canada's largest cannabis market. As one of Ontario's fastest growing retailers in the sector, the Company is on a mission to help people never settle, live fully by offering a wide range of carefully curated cannabis products and by creating a more diverse and accessible cannabis experience for adult consumers. ShinyBud's board and management team has extensive retail operating experience, a key competitive differentiator in leading its growth strategy and franchising program. ShinyBud trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the ticker symbol SNYB. For more information, please visit www.shinybud.com.
Date:
Tuesday February 15, 2022
Time:
9:00am - 9:30am
Place:
Virtually Broadcast
