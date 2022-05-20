CED grants $228,344 to upgrade community kitchens and building in Sherbrooke.

SHERBROOKE, QC, May 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces have seen a significant reduction in use as Canadians took precautions to stay safe from COVID-19.

Today, Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, announced a total of $228,344 in investments through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for two projects in the Sherbrooke region.

Details on the financial assistance are as follows:

The Cuisine collective le Blé d'Or is receiving a non-repayable contribution of $30,629 . Through this CED support, it will be able to renovate its two kitchens and install disinfection stations and sterilization equipment. The community will thus benefit from enhanced culinary facilities for cooking or to participate in shared cooking activities.

. Through this CED support, it will be able to renovate its two kitchens and install disinfection stations and sterilization equipment. The community will thus benefit from enhanced culinary facilities for cooking or to participate in shared cooking activities. The Corporation de développement communautaire de Sherbrooke is receiving a non‑repayable contribution of $197,715 . Through this CED support, it will be able to renovate its community building by improving energy efficiency and accessibility for individuals with reduced mobility. Through this project, community organizations will benefit from spaces that are better adapted to the community's needs.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. By providing better access to recreational programs and facilities, we are contributing to the well-being of communities, families, and individuals across the country. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

Quotes

"I am delighted that our government is supporting the Cuisine collective le Blé d'Or and the Corporation de développement communautaire de Sherbrooke by investing in their community spaces. These kinds of facilities are essential in growing the region's economic potential and bringing prosperity to the community. Bravo on these exciting projects boosting Sherbrooke's development!"

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"The renovations to Cuisine collective le Blé d'Or's community kitchens and the Corporation de développement communautaire de Sherbrooke's community building represent excellent news for the Sherbrooke community. Through these projects, they will be able to upgrade their facilities and improve community spaces accessible to organizations and citizens. Residents will also benefit from the activities and culinary workshops available to them to improve their health and quality of life. This assistance attests to our government's commitment to support development in communities of every size in order to enhance well-being across all regions."

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"We are delighted with this financial assistance from CED, which will benefit not only the 15 organizations renting space, but also the community as it calls on their services."

Claudelle Cyr, Director, Corporation de développement communautaire de Sherbrooke

"The Board of Directors and members of the Cuisine collective le Blé d'Or are truly delighted to be able to count on this contribution from CED to renovate our facilities."

Solange Rodrigue, Director General, Cuisine collective le Blé d'Or

Quick facts

The CCRF was launched in June 2021 . A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

. A total of has been granted over two years to regional development agencies (RDAs), including for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities: adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines, and



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

