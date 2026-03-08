OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2026 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Mark Carney, and the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, held a conversation this afternoon on a range of issues, including the economy, developments in the Middle East, and trade relations between the two countries. They agreed to remain in close contact.

