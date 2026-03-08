OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of Lebanon, Nawaf Salam.

Prime Minister Carney reiterated his friendship and solidarity with the government and people of Lebanon, as Lebanon has unwillingly been drawn into the current conflict in the Middle East.

In particular, the Prime Minister expressed support for the clarity of the decision taken by the Government of Lebanon to outlaw Hezbollah and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Prime Minister Carney reiterated Canada's position that Hezbollah must immediately cease its attacks on Israel and called for all parties to de-escalate and respect Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity. He expressed his support for the United Nations (UN) Interim Force in Lebanon and called on all parties to respect the safety and security of UN peacekeepers.

As a long-time partner of Lebanon, Prime Minister Carney committed Canada's humanitarian support to Lebanon and the wider region as needs rapidly increase.

