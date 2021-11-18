The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services made the announcement today, as $724.1 million will flow to support the construction and operations of at least 38 additional shelters and 50 transitional homes for First Nations, Inuit and Metis across Canada, in the North and in urban areas. This builds on the previously announced initiative on June 17, 2021 to build 12 shelters across Canada. Of the 12 identified Indigenous-led emergency shelter projects, funding agreements are in place for three projects totalling approximately $8.96 million. Further agreements are expected to be finalized in the coming months as this construction funding continues to expand ISC's existing shelter network.

The Government of Canada takes the issue of violence against Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people very seriously and will continue to work in partnership with, and seek input from Indigenous organizations and subject matter experts to help address needs.

The shelters will provide vital refuge, critical supports and services to Indigenous women, children survivors of family violence and are built in partnership with the following communities:

7 unit shelter with Lil'wat Nation in British Columbia

6 unit shelter with Whitefish Lake First Nation #459 in Alberta

8 unit shelter with Hollow Water First Nation in Manitoba

These shelters will help individuals recover from the trauma of their experiences, access support programming and create a stable environment where they can begin to regain an independent life. They are also an element of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, the Government of Canada's response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, and a contribution to the National Action Plan to end violence against Indigenous women, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

Quotes:

"Our government recognizes that our efforts continue to make a big impact in First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities around the country. We are working with Indigenous partners so that this important funding can flow quickly to help projects get off the ground and serve their communities. Creating access to shelters and transitional housing is crucial so that Indigenous women, children and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people escaping gender based violence can get the help they need to rebuild their lives and find safety and peace for their families." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"The safe spaces provided by shelters and transitional housing can be the turning point for Indigenous women, children, families, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals facing gender based violence. Funding for these safe spaces is crucial, but so is working in partnership with Indigenous organizations and subject matter experts to ensure they have the resources to help meet the needs of the vulnerable clients they serve." – The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts:

As part of the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, the Government of Canada announced an investment of $724.1 million to develop a comprehensive Violence Prevention Strategy, to expand culturally relevant supports for Indigenous women, children and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people facing gender-based violence.

announced an investment of to develop a comprehensive Violence Prevention Strategy, to expand culturally relevant supports for Indigenous women, children and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people facing gender-based violence. $130 million will be invested by ISC to expand funding for culturally-relevant violence prevention projects

will be invested by ISC to expand funding for culturally-relevant violence prevention projects

$167.4 million over 5 years will be allocated by ISC to support the operations of new facilities over 5 years and $58.4 million annually thereafter

over 5 years will be allocated by ISC to support the operations of new facilities over 5 years and annually thereafter

$420 million will be in the form of funding over 5 years through CMHC to support the construction of new shelters and transitional housing

will be in the form of funding over 5 years through CMHC to support the construction of new shelters and transitional housing The selection process for the Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative will seek input from organizations representing First Nations, Inuit, Métis, Indigenous 2SLGBTQQIA+ and urban communities as well as subject matter experts and people with lived experience of shelter and/or transitional housing needs.

The submission window for applications will remain open on a continual basis until December 2023 .

. The Family Violence Prevention Program under Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) supports the day-to-day operations of shelters serving First Nations and Indigenous communities in provinces and Yukon , as well as funding for community-driven proposals for family violence prevention projects on and off reserve. With this new investment the total number of ISC's network of shelters will be 58 by 2024-2025.

, as well as funding for community-driven proposals for family violence prevention projects on and off reserve. With this new investment the total number of ISC's network of shelters will be 58 by 2024-2025. The new shelters and transitional houses will be welcomed to join the existing network of shelters currently supported by the National Aboriginal Circle Against Family Violence (NACAFV). The NACAFV supports professionals working in the areas of Indigenous family violence, prevention, intervention and longer term care.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. To help Canadians find affordable housing, Budget 2021 proposed to provide an additional $2.5 billion over seven years in new funding and a reallocation of $1.3 billion in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units.

over seven years in new funding and a reallocation of in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units. Budget 2021 proposed $2.2 billion in federal investments to implement the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

To learn more on the work of Family Violence Prevention Program in supporting Indigenous women, children, and Indigenous communities, visit here.

To find out more about the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People , visit here.

, visit here. For more information on the National Aboriginal Circle Against Family Violence, visit here.

More information on the June 2021 funding announcement to build and support the operation of 12 new emergency shelters across Canada , visit here

Join the conversation about Indigenous peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth

Twitter: @Min_IndServ

SOURCE Government of Canada

For further information: Information on this release: Mikaela Harrison, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Media Relations, [email protected]; Christi Basaraba, Office of the Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, [email protected], 873-355-1631; Media Relations: Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

