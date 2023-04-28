Shelita Dattani Appointed Senior Vice President, Pharmacy Affairs & Strategic Engagement

TORONTO, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) is delighted to announce the promotion of Dr. Shelita Dattani to Senior Vice President, Pharmacy Affairs and Strategic Engagement. This promotion recognizes Shelita's exceptional performance, leadership, dedication, and contributions to Neighbourhood Pharmacies.

Shelita joined Neighbourhood Pharmacies two years ago as Vice President, Pharmacy Affairs, and quickly demonstrated her skills and expertise as a strategic leader, committed to supporting advancement of the pharmacy sector. Throughout her tenure, she has consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic and commitment to achieving the Association's goals and strategic priorities.

In her new role as Senior Vice President, Pharmacy Affairs and Strategic Engagement, Shelita will be responsible for supporting member business success by leading and overseeing the execution of the Associations advocacy, strategic communications, thought leadership and stakeholder enagement strategy. Shelita will represent member organizations on key industry, government and broader stakeholder tables, advancing the role of pharmacy as a community health hub.

"I am thrilled to announce Shelita's promotion to Senior Vice President, Pharmacy Affairs and Strategic Engagement," says Sandra Hanna, Neighbourhood Pharmacies' CEO. "Shelita is a proven leader with a thorough understanding of pharmacy practice and business. Her charisma and dedication have been an asset to our Association, and I am confident she will continue to excel in her new role."

Shelita is a practicing pharmacist and pharmacy leader with over 20 years' experience in many sectors of the profession, including community, hospital, academia, industry, group purchasing organizations and professional associations. She brings over a decade of experience in communications and stakeholder relations to the Association.

"Neighbourhood Pharmacies is recognized as a leading voice for pharmacy and a strong collaborator with governments and other stakeholders." says Shelita. "Through the work of this Association, pharmacy has and will continue to effect change at the national and provincial levels as a key healthcare partner provincially and nationally in a modernized healthcare system. I am excited to work with the team and take us to the next level. We will lead the impact and reach of the Association in shaping the future state of an impactful and sustainable pharmacy sector. And together, we will fully enable pharmacy as todays and tomorrow's community health hub."

Neighbourhood Pharmacies represents Canada's leading pharmacy organizations, including chain, banner, long-term care, specialty pharmacies, grocery chains, and mass merchandisers with pharmacies. We advocate for pharmacies' role in caring for Canadians, both behind and in front of the counter. We aim to advance sustainable healthcare for all stakeholders by leveraging over 11,500 pharmacies conveniently located in virtually every community throughout the country. Pharmacies are integral points of patient care.

