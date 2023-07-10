She's some saucy! Fat Bastard Burrito is opening in St. John's, Newfoundland July 21

The sister brand to the legendary St. John's-born Mary Brown's Chicken is opening a location outside of Ontario for the first time ever.

TORONTO, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Hey, St. John's! The team behind Mary Brown's Chicken is bringing an entirely new dining experience to your city in just a couple short weeks. Introducing Fat Bastard Burrito – the Ontario-born burrito, quesadilla and taco chain that keeps it fun and fresh. Set to open on Fri, July 21 at 5 p.m., at 336 Water St. (corner of Water St. and Adelaide St.) in the heart of downtown St. John's, the restaurant is the brand's first location outside of Ontario.

To celebrate the opening, Fat Bastard Burrito will be giving out limited-edition T-shirts to the first 100 customers! The T-shirt design reflects the brand's playful and edgy personality, with graphic text that reads, "Enjoy a burrito and GTFO."

Fat Bastard Burrito is proud to open in St. John's as the city is home of the beloved Mary Brown's Chicken, whose parent company, MBI Brands Inc., acquired Fat Bastard Burrito last summer. Together they are now one of the largest privately held quick-service restaurant companies in Canada. The location is a natural fit for introducing the brand to the Newfoundland and Labrador market.

"We are thrilled to be expanding outside of Ontario and we couldn't think of a better market to start than the home of Mary Brown's Chicken," said Gregory Roberts, owner of MBI Brands Inc. "We see this as an essential step toward national expansion and can't wait to share our menu with the rest of Canada."

Founded in 2010 with a mission to take the Toronto burrito scene to the next level, Fat Bastard Burrito began by creating its own unique flavours and toppings (including noodles!). Their in-house preparation, combined with traditional cooking methods at the store level, makes menu offerings cleaner, fresher, healthier and loaded with flavour. The brand offers eight proteins, 12 toppings, eight sauces, and up to three tortilla options (white, whole wheat & gluten-friendly). This means millions of customizable options to suit any taste! Fat Bastard Burrito is excited to spice things up and bring big taste to the East Coast with mouth watering crave-worthy burritos, quesadillas, tacos and loaded waffle fries.

"We look forward to introducing Fat Bastard Burrito to the St. John's Community, where we have a strong community of Mary Brown's Chicken fans. We're excited to see how our customers respond to Fat Bastard Burrito, we're confident they will love it," said Gregory Roberts, owner of MBI Brands Inc.

If you're out and about at the Pedestrian Mall, make sure you say hi to the Fat Bastard Burrito Street Team, they will be stationed on Sat, July 29 and Sun, July 30 from 12 to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and may just be able to hook you up with a seriously sweet deal.

About Fat Bastard Burrito Co.

Fat Bastard Burrito is a Canadian quick service restaurant, founded in Toronto, Ontario in 2010. Currently they operate or have under development over 75 locations across Ontario and due to strong consumer demand, they continue to grow at an accelerated pace. The Fat Bastard Burrito Co. is a distinctive brand with an innovative and delicious menu focusing on burritos, quesadillas, tacos and loaded waffle fries. The brand's goal is to serve great tasting, high quality food, fused with distinctive flavours that customers love. Combining traditional cooking methods and unique toppings with healthy and fresh ingredients are what makes a Fat Bastard Burrito the best burrito in Canada and soon to be, the world!

