Fat Bastard Burrito Partners with the Ontario Hockley League (OHL) to Introduce Exciting Gametime Meal

From October 1 until the end of the OHL season, hockey fans can indulge in the Gametime Meal, featuring two small veggie burritos and one loaded veggie nachos for just $19.99 + tax. For a limited time, guests who order the Gametime Meal in store will also receive a voucher to stream one OHL game for free, a $9.99 value, courtesy of the OHL. Whether guests are watching the game or simply looking to share a delicious meal, the Gametime Meal will be available in-store, on the Fat Bastard Burrito app as well as all third party delivery apps.

"We're excited to deepen our partnership with the OHL and hockey fans across Ontario," said Jeff Barlow, CMO of Fat Bastard Burrito. "The Gametime Meal not only offers great value, but it also embodies the spirit of camaraderie that comes with watching a hockey game and sharing a meal. We look forward to seeing fans enjoy our new packaging as they cheer on their favourite teams."

Matt Gergely, Director, Business Operations of the Ontario Hockey League adds, "As we kick off another season, we are proud to partner with Fat Bastard Burrito and bring together two great Canadian brands. The Gametime Meal is a fantastic way for fans to gather, cheer and enjoy great food!"

The introduction of the OHL Gametime Meal aims to further enhance brand awareness for local Fat Bastard Burrito stores while providing fans with a convenient and satisfying meal option at a great value during the Ontario hockey season.

Fat Bastard Burrito is a Canadian quick service restaurant, founded in Toronto, Ontario in 2010. Currently, they operate or have under development over 80 locations across Ontario and Newfoundland and due to strong consumer demand, they continue to grow at an accelerated pace. Fat Bastard Burrito Co. is a distinctive brand with a menu focused on burritos, quesadillas, tacos and loaded waffle fries combining traditional cooking methods and unique toppings with healthy and fresh ingredients. The brand's goal is to serve great tasting, high quality food, fused with distinctive flavours that guests love.

