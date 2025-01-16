Fat Bastard Burrito Inc. Launches Curated Bowls for Wellness Oriented Guests

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Fat Bastard Burrito is excited to announce the launch of its new menu category – Power Bowls – available now. Designed with customer wellness priorities in mind, these curated Power Bowls cater to active and health-conscious individuals, offering quick and nutritious meals to support a variety of dietary preferences and lifestyles.

The new bowls – Protein Punch, Carb Crusher & Veggie Vortex – provide guests with delicious, balanced options that focus on quality ingredients and optimal nutrition, without sacrificing flavour. Perfect for gym-goers, fitness enthusiasts, and those with specific dietary needs, the Power Bowls are ideal for anyone seeking a convenient, healthy meal on the go.

"We know that our guests are increasingly focused on their health and wellness goals, and we wanted to offer menu items that support these lifestyles," said Jeff Barlow, CMO of Fat Bastard Burrito. "Our new Power Bowls provide a quick, convenient, satisfying meal that meets the needs of guests with specific dietary preferences – whether they're looking for more protein, a low-carb option, or a meatless meal."

Aimed at those with active lifestyles or high-protein dietary needs, the Protein Punch bowl features 6oz of roasted chicken, rice, lettuce, black beans, sautéed onions and veggies, salsa, guacamole and NEW Cilantro Lime dressing. It's the perfect pre-workout or post-workout meal for gym enthusiasts or anyone with high protein dietary needs.

Designed for those following a low-carb lifestyle, the Carb Crusher bowl is a fresh, salad-based bowl packed with healthy fats and high protein. It's ideal for anyone managing a ketogenic diet, or those focused on fat loss or overall health management. The Carb Crusher features an iceberg and cabbage mix base, black beans, protein, pico de gallo, salsa, sour cream, and guacamole – with no rice or noodles and our NEW Cilantro Lime dressing.

For guests who follow a vegetarian or vegan diet, the Veggie Vortex bowl offers a colourful and nourishing combination of sweet potato, rice, black beans, sautéed onions and peppers, lettuce, salsa and our NEW Yuzu dressing. A filling and flavourful choice for those looking for a plant-based meal.

"We're excited to offer a range of options that cater to different dietary needs and preferences, ensuring that everyone can find something they love at Fat Bastard Burrito," Barlow added.

Power Bowls are available now across all Fat Bastard Burrito locations, on the Fat Bastard Burrito app, and on third-party delivery apps. They are part of a broader menu redesign to provide even more variety to guests.

About Fat Bastard Burrito

Fat Bastard Burrito is a Canadian quick service restaurant, founded in Toronto, Ontario in 2010. Currently, they operate or have under development over 90 locations across Ontario, British Columbia and Newfoundland and due to strong consumer demand, they continue to grow at an accelerated pace. Fat Bastard Burrito Co. is a distinctive brand with a menu focused on burritos, quesadillas, tacos and loaded nachos and waffle fries combining traditional cooking methods and unique toppings with healthy and fresh ingredients. The brand's goal is to serve great tasting, high quality food, fused with distinctive flavours that guests love.

