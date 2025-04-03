Fat Bastard Burrito Celebrates National Burrito Day with an Unbeatable $5.99 Deal

TORONTO, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Get ready to wrap yourself in deliciousness because National Burrito Day is coming up on April 3rd, and Fat Bastard Burrito is serving up an irresistible offer to celebrate! For one day only, burrito lovers can visit any participating Fat Bastard Burrito location and enjoy a *Small Burrito and a Can of Pop for just $5.99 (+tax)*.

National Burrito Day (CNW Group/Fat Bastard Burrito)

But that's not all—there's even more to taco 'bout! Fans who tag Fat Bastard Burrito on social media on April 3rd will be entered for a *chance to win Free Burritos for a Year!* It's the perfect excuse to indulge in your favorite burrito while sharing the love with your fellow foodies online.

The promotion is available for one day only, in-store and on the exclusive Fat Bastard Burrito App, with a limit of four burritos per person. So, gather your crew, grab your burritos, and don't forget to tag @FatBastardBurrito on social for your chance to win the ultimate burrito prize!

About Fat Bastard Burrito

Fat Bastard Burrito is a Canadian quick service restaurant, founded in Toronto, Ontario in 2010. Currently, they operate or have under development over 90 locations across Ontario, British Columbia and Newfoundland and due to strong consumer demand, they continue to grow at an accelerated pace. Fat Bastard Burrito Co. is a distinctive brand with a menu focused on burritos, quesadillas, tacos and loaded nachos and waffle fries combining traditional cooking methods and unique toppings with healthy and fresh ingredients. The brand's goal is to serve great tasting, high quality food, fused with distinctive flavours that guests love.

SOURCE Fat Bastard Burrito

For further information: Annette Zuk, [email protected]