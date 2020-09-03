She's Back! Season 2 of CTV's Hit Original Comedy JANN Premieres Sept. 21

– Sarah McLachlan, k.d. lang, Elisha Cuthbert, and Keshia Chanté guest star in Season 2 –

– Fans can discover exclusive content including behind-the-scenes blooper reels, outtakes, featurettes, and more at CTV.ca –

– Season 1 of the critically acclaimed comedy reigns as the most-watched new Canadian comedy series of the 2018-19 broadcast season –

"JANN blew everyone out of the water, establishing Jann Arden as a comic force on television." – TV, eh?

"Jann Arden's narcissistic alter ego shines in CTV's JANN… Arden, with her sheer force of personality, breezy blunt speak and take-no-prisoners delivery, manages to showcase remarkable comic chops." – Toronto Star

"...the series is wonderfully cast, written and directed…Arden is a self-deprecating riot with a wonderful range...we should get used to laughing and loving along with JANN."

– Starweek

"JANN is a fascinating mix. As a comedy, it blends irreverent dialogue, squirm-inducing situations and the occasional flash of sharp satire…" – Calgary Herald

To tweet this release: https://thelede.ca/rI31gf

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Following a successful first season run, hit CTV Original Comedy series JANN returns for its second season Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and everywhere CTV content can be found beginning Sept. 21. Featuring co-creator and star Jann Arden, Season 2 consists of eight half-hour episodes – up from its six-episode first season –with special guest star Sarah McLachlan appearing in the premiere episode.

Set and filmed in Calgary, Season 1 of the critically acclaimed comedy is the most-watched new Canadian comedy series of the 2018-19 broadcast season, and garnered three Canadian Screen Awards nominations, including Best Comedy Series and Best Lead Actress, Comedy for Arden, and won Best Comedy Series at the 2020 WGC Screenwriting Awards.

"Viewers have been waiting, and we're delighted to return JANN to the schedule to anchor CTV Mondays and kick off our fall schedule," said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. "Jann and her team have delivered another must-see season, filled with guest stars and surprises that we can't wait to unveil."

"Jann's" hilarious attention-drawing antics continue as the second season picks up immediately following last season's cliffhanger finale, where viewers were left wondering: would Jann embark on a tour, or stay behind to help her mother Nora (Deborah Grover), who's showing early signs of memory loss, and sister Max (Zoie Palmer), who was put on bed rest for the remainder of her pregnancy?

This season, Jann sets out to win her family and ex-girlfriend Cynthia (Sharon Taylor) back, as tensions arise between Jann and her new manager Cale (Elena Juatco), who lines up music gigs that are outside of Jann's comfort zone. Throughout the season, Jann also faces a number of musical rivals, both old and new.

To view full press release, click here.

Source: Numeris, Broadcast Season 2018-19 (Sept. 24, 2018 – May 26, 2019). Final data.

SOURCE CTV

For further information: Matthew Almeida, CTV Networks, 647.389.2337 or [email protected]; Christy Sullivan, CTV Networks, 416.384.3624 or [email protected]