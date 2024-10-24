Shake Shack Expands Toronto Presence with New Locations Set to Open at Union Station and Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Toronto expansion aims to meet guests where they are, which is often Canada's busiest transit hub and premier shopping centre.

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Following the successful debut of its first Canadian location at Yonge & Dundas earlier this year, Shake Shack is excited to announce two upcoming locations in Toronto set to open their doors this winter.

Union Station

Situated in the heart of Toronto's bustling transportation hub, Shake Shack Union Station will be one of the few locations worldwide to feature a full bar and cocktails crafted exclusively for Shake Shack. Whether grabbing a quick bite on the way to a game or enjoying a leisurely meal before catching a train, guests will appreciate the convenience and vibrant atmosphere of this iconic location.

The thoughtfully designed space will feature artwork by Toronto-based illustrator Pui Yan Fong. Pui Yan's diverse background and passion for storytelling through illustration brings to life the energy of Union Station and the surrounding neighborhood.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

As one of Canada's premier shopping destinations, Shake Shack Yorkdale will offer a welcoming dining space for shoppers. Vivian Rosas, a Toronto-based queer Mestizx/Latinx illustrator, brings her unique artistry to the Yorkdale Shack. Known for her powerful depictions of feminism, empowerment, and diversity, Vivian's work celebrates the inclusiveness and community that Shake Shack strives to offer.

"Toronto has been incredibly welcoming, and we're excited to further our presence in the city with these two fantastic locations," said Billy Richmond, Business Director of Shake Shack Canada. "Both Union Station and Yorkdale Shopping Centre offer unique opportunities to engage with our guests in new ways, and we look forward to becoming a part of these lively hubs."

Guests can expect the same high-quality ingredients and warm hospitality that has earned Shake Shack a following around the world at both Union Station and Yorkdale. These Shacks will serve signature classics like 100% Canadian Angus beef burgers and crispy chicken, all made fresh and raised without antibiotics or added hormones, as well as crispy crinkle-cut fries and hand-spun frozen custard crafted with premium Canadian dairy, real cane sugar, and cage-free eggs.

With these new locations, Shake Shack continues to establish itself as a go-to destination for Toronto food lovers, offering inviting spaces where quality and community are always top of mind.

About Shake Shack Canada

Formed in 2023, Shake Shack Canada is a partnership between Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc. Both Toronto-based private investment companies, Osmington and Harlo Entertainment prioritize innovation, value creation, and delivering exceptional experiences. Serving up the same Shake Shack experience known around the world, Shake Shack Canada's ambitious vision includes opening Shacks nationwide, with the first flagship location open at Yonge and Dundas in Toronto.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It's known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's purpose is to 'Stand For Something Good®', from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 510 locations systemwide, including over 290 in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 150 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

