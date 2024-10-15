Shake Shack Delivered to your Door (Or Couch!) Exclusively Through Skip

From our Shack to yours — Skip is now delivering Shake Shack directly to Torontonians' doors. Or couches… we don't judge!

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Torontonians, here's the news you've been waiting for - Shake Shack is now available for delivery and pickup, exclusively on Skip! That's right! Skip, Canada's homegrown delivery network, is delighted to announce the addition of Shake Shack to its growing roster of iconic brands and restaurants.

As Shake Shack's exclusive delivery partner, Skip is bringing the ultimate convenience to Torontonians, making it easier than ever to enjoy Shake Shack, delivered right to doorsteps, couches and dining tables across the city.

"We're thrilled to officially welcome Shake Shack to the Skip network as their exclusive delivery partner," said Rob Payne, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Skip. "As part of our ambition to provide Canadians with unparalleled convenience, Shake Shack is a fantastic addition to our expanding lineup of renowned restaurant brands in Toronto, giving our customers exclusive access to its iconic menu, with ShackBurgers, crinkle-cut fries and more now delivering to neighbourhoods across the city!"

The global burger chain launched in Canada earlier this year, with its first location in Toronto at the corner of Yonge and Dundas. Since opening, it has drawn massive lines, but now, thanks to Skip, you can enjoy Shack classics like, 100% Canadian Angus beef burgers and crispy chicken—both fresh, never frozen, and raised without antibiotics or added hormones—alongside crispy crinkle-cut fries and hand-spun frozen custard, all from the comfort of your own home. Whether you're in The Annex, King West, Yorkville, Queen West, or Cabbagetown, Shake Shack is just a tap away - only on Skip!

"We're thrilled to partner with Skip to bring Shake Shack to even more Torontonians. As Canada's homegrown delivery network, Skip truly understands Canadian cities and their communities, making them best equipped to serve up the Shack experience to customers across the city," said Billy Richmond, Business Director at Shake Shack Canada. "Since our Toronto opening, we've been delighted with the reception from our guests, and with Skip's help, we're so excited to offer our customers the convenience of their Shack favourites, delivered right to their homes."

Now exclusively available through Skip, satisfying your lunch, dinner, or late-night cravings has never been easier—bringing the Shake Shack experience right to your home!

About Skip

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com , a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Skip connects millions of customers with over 50,000 restaurant partners in Canada, including a growing offering of groceries, retailers, alcohol and convenience stores.

About Shake Shack Canada

Formed in 2023, Shake Shack Canada is a partnership between Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc. Both Toronto-based private investment companies, Osmington and Harlo Entertainment prioritize innovation, value creation, and delivering exceptional experiences. Serving up the same Shake Shack experience known around the world, Shake Shack Canada's ambitious vision includes opening Shacks nationwide, with the first flagship location open at Yonge and Dundas in Toronto.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It's known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 550 locations system-wide, including over 350 in 34 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 195 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

