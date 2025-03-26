Shahrzad Rafati Appointed to G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council for 2025

RHEI Founder, CEO, and global technology leader joins international council to advance gender equality across G7 nations

VANCOUVER, BC, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Shahrzad Rafati, Founder and CEO of RHEI, has been appointed to the G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council (GEAC) for 2025. The Group of Seven (G7) was established in 1975 as the Group of Six to increase international cooperation on pressing global economic and financial matters. The Council, chaired by Canada as this year's G7 Presidency, is an independent advisory body nominated by the G7 Presidency and other G7 members that provides recommendations to leaders to accelerate gender equality in their domestic and international commitments.

Established in 2018 in Canada, the GEAC has been instrumental in shaping progressive policy recommendations to promote economic empowerment, funding, end gender-based violence, promote sexual and reproductive health and rights, and ensure equitable access to education, employment, and leadership opportunities for women and girls. Rafati's appointment underscores Canada's continued leadership in advancing intersectional gender equality and the inclusion of voices from innovative and impact-driven sectors.

Gender equality gaps persist in the G7 and beyond. At the current rate, it will take 134 years to reach gender parity globally. GEAC in 2025 can play an important role in advising Leaders and Ministers on how to improve gender equality outcomes across the G7 agenda.

As a tech entrepreneur and advocate for inclusive economic growth, Rafati brings decades of experience advancing gender parity and social innovation. She is a vocal champion for diversity in leadership and workforce equity, with RHEI recognized for maintaining a 0% pay gap and 40% female-identifying representation in management.

Previously appointed by the Prime Minister as a founding member of the G20 Business Women Leaders task force and Co-Chair of G20 EMPOWER, Rafati has long operated at the intersection of policy, technology, and inclusive growth.

"It is a profound honour to join the G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council and contribute to this vital global mission," said Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson & CEO of RHEI. "We have a unique opportunity to shape policies that create lasting, systemic change for women and girls in every corner of society. By championing and advising on the implementation of tangible inclusive outcomes, we can unlock the full potential of our economies and communities. I am proud to represent Canada and help drive forward economic prosperity, democratic resilience, and sustainable development on a global stage."

Under Rafati's leadership, RHEI's innovations as a tech company are fundamentally paralleled by an unwavering commitment to equity, sustainability, and social impact that reflects the very principles championed by the G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council. Her appointment reinforces the Council's 2025 priorities, including accelerating women's economic empowerment in the digital economy and advancing inclusive, forward-looking policies and outcomes on a global scale.

For more information on the G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council, visit g7.canada.ca .

About RHEI

RHEI is a technology company that builds AI to amplify human creativity, scale its audience, and enhance its impact. The company powers the connection between content and audiences across digital platforms, reaching 600 million unique viewers across over 150 countries each month. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, RHEI is at the forefront of the Augmented Creativity Era. (www.rhei.com)

