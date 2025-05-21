PFL Partners With RHEI to Power a New Era of Combat Sports Fandom

Exclusive access to PFL IP, events, and fighters will combine with RHEI's Made platform to enable scalable creator-led content creation, unlocking a new model for fan engagement and community building in sports entertainment

NEW YORK CITY and VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced a partnership with RHEI to launch a new creator-led model of scalable content creation and fan engagement. The partnership combines cultural momentum of the sport through unique creator access to PFL's IP, events, and a range of other value adds with Made's agentic platform that acts as a creative dream team for scalable content creation and fan engagement. Together, RHEI and the PFL give creators the ability to seamlessly transform fight moments into impactful stories that elevate creator voices, while simultaneously expanding the reach of combat sports entertainment.

"Our partnership with RHEI establishes PFL's first official creator network – we're embracing creators to tell the PFL story through their voice and to their followers," said Mike Chioditti, SVP, New Business at PFL. "Made gives us the ability to collaborate with creators at a scale that has never been done before in combat sports. We're not just growing our global fan footprint; we're building a movement where fighters, fans, and creators come together to shape the next era of MMA entertainment."

The partnership will engage a diversity of creators aligned to PFL and the world of combat sports, fueling their content creation with coveted PFL IP, event access, fighter interactions, and exclusive creator-first opportunities designed to elevate their voices and content among the combat sports audience.

"Our partnership with the PFL marks a new model for how leagues and creators can combine to power fandoms," said Shahrzad Rafati, CEO of RHEI. "For the first time, creators are being given real access, not just to IP, but to the heartbeat of the sport, and when you combine that with Made, that access turns into timely, high-impact content at scale. What sets this apart is the ability to scale creativity without diluting authenticity, and to do so with intelligence that understands cultural context in real time. It's more content, more relevance, more resonance, and more scale than anything the industry has seen to date."

Made will further amplify creators' potential with highly personalized and specialized AI agents that act as a creator's dream team, each uniquely adapting and aligning with creators to address their needs proactively, while driving sustainable growth. The platform will make it effortless for creators to connect their content and fandoms to fights and events throughout the year.

"This partnership is about unlocking the full potential for creator storytelling in sports," said Reggie Yan, Chief Global Partnerships Officer at RHEI. "We're engaging a wide diversity of creators who are deeply aligned with the culture and energy of MMA, and empowering them with unmatched access, from coveted PFL IP to live events and fighter interactions. Fuelling this new era of creativity, Made is supercharging what these creators can do with a team of personalized and proactive agents to not only seamlessly incorporate this unique access into their content and fan interactions, but also drive their success as key voices in the MMA fan community."

This launch marks a cornerstone in PFL's broader digital-first strategy. By shifting from a traditional media model to a creator-powered ecosystem, PFL and RHEI are co-authoring a new blueprint for immersive, participatory sports entertainment.

With this partnership, content creators will have exclusive access to PFL live events around the globe, starting with the 2025 World Tournament Semifinals in Nashville on June 12 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium domestically, and at PFL MENA 2: Riyadh internationally. The full schedule for upcoming PFL events are below.

2025 PFL World Tournament 5: Semifinals - June 12 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Nashville

2025 PFL World Tournament 6: Semifinals - June 20 - INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita

2025 PFL World Tournament 7: Semifinals - June 27 - Wintrust Arena, Chicago

2025 PFL MENA 2: Quarterfinals - July 4 - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

2025 PFL Europe 2: Quarterfinals - July 5 - ING Arena, Brussels, Belgium

2025 PFL Africa 1 & PFL Champion Series - July 26 - Grand West Arena, Cape Town, Africa

2025 PFL World Tournament 8: Finals - August 1 - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

2025 PFL World Tournament 9: Finals - August 15 - Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, NC

2025 PFL World Tournament 10: Finals - August 21 - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hollywood, Florida

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is a global powerhouse in MMA and the fastest-growing sports league world-wide. PFL is the only MMA organization with the "win and advance" format. PFL is broadcast and streamed to 190 countries with 20 leading media partners. PFL is backed by major blue-chip investors including SURJ, Ares, Knighthead, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, 885 Capital, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners. MMA is the growth sport business of this decade, with 650 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demographic, and true global revenue streams.

PFLmma.com ; Instagram (@PFLmma); Twitter (@PFLMMA); Facebook (/PFLmma)

About RHEI

RHEI is a technology company that builds AI to amplify human creativity, scale its audience, and enhance its impact. The company powers the connection between content and audiences across digital platforms, reaching 600 million unique viewers across over 150 countries each month. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, RHEI is at the forefront of the Augmented Creativity Era. ( www.rhei.com )

