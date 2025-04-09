RHEI's Made for Music Transforms Audience Growth for Music Companies With Fully Managed Agentic AI

The established technology leader announces fully managed offering of its Made AI Agent solution for the music industry with numerous launch partners including Symphonic and MNRK.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Music rightsholders have barely scratched the surface of their audience potential. While labels, distributors, and major music companies have mastered distribution for official content, their strategies are often focused on getting assets live rather than embedding in the communities that drive culture. They may push tracks and videos to platforms, but they lack an always-on presence, missing the chance to build sustained engagement beyond the release cycle. Instead of leading conversations and shaping trends, they find themselves reacting to them, leaving superfans, niche audiences, and new revenue opportunities untapped.

RHEI, a leading tech company that builds AI to amplify human creativity, scale its audience, and enhance its impact, has the perfect answer to these ongoing challenges. Made for Music is the first comprehensive, fully managed AI solution for managing audio-visual IP in tune with music companies' business goals. The solution is now available to all enterprise customers, having already won over music industry innovators, including major labels and independents such as Symphonic Distribution, MNRK, and Lyrical Lemonade—and helped some of them increase revenue by nearly 300%.

Thanks to Made's unparalleled, carefully trained AI agents, Made for Music builds deeply engaged fanbases that drive exponential growth for artists and labels across digital platforms. Based on this fertile human-AI connection, the Made for Music team then supports companies as they implement new strategies and break new content ground.

"For too long, music companies have been forced to react to shifting digital landscapes rather than define them ," explains Shahrzad Rafati, CEO of RHEI. "AI is fundamentally rewriting that equation. With RHEI's solutions, labels and artists can transcend the limitations of traditional content strategies, unlocking a level of scale, personalization, and growth that was previously unimaginable. We're not distributing content; we're building highly engaged and pinpoint-targeted communities fully catered to what fans want, enabling music companies to harness the full potential of their vast catalog."

Made for Music can free teams' creativity and unlock surprising scale for music companies, by letting them:

Discover unseen riches in massive catalogs, so that they can jump into and create new platform trends;

Craft new audience-first channels and strategies designed to expand their music's reach;

Level up monetization and revenue;

Manage fans and communities at scale and reward superfans for their engagement by highlighting frequent commenters and engagement patterns;

Create key building blocks of content such as metadata, thumbnails, and compelling titles with unprecedented finesse and speed.

Made's fully managed enterprise service has already garnered impressive results for partners, including:

291% Growth in Monthly Revenue – RHEI's AI optimization strategies have led to triple-digit revenue increases for niche-focused music channels.

– RHEI's AI optimization strategies have led to triple-digit revenue increases for 3.7x more Views Per Viewer – Superfan and audience-first channels foster deeper engagement, building habitual viewership and stronger fan connections.

– Superfan and audience-first channels foster deeper engagement, building habitual viewership and stronger fan connections. Tens of Billions of Views Generated – RHEI's content and audience strategy has dramatically expanded reach for artists across multiple genres.

The ultimate result: Superior content performance and more time for deep creativity and strategic thinking for partners' human teams.

Made for Music's early partners agree: "At Symphonic, we are continuously evolving to meet and exceed the needs of artists and labels, and expanding further into media and entertainment is a key part of that journey," says Jorge Brea, CEO of Symphonic. "RHEI's solutions are helping us scale in new ways, enhancing how we connect music with audiences across digital platforms. By pairing their tech, solutions and deep industry expertise with our own, we're seeing more and more opportunities for discovery, engagement, and growth in key areas of our business."

"MNRK is focused on giving our artists every advantage when it comes to visibility, engagement, and growth," notes Brandon Squar, SVP, General Manager at MNRK Music Group. "We signed on with RHEI because of their extensive expertise and tech solutions to drive the best content performance, and reach fans effectively and authentically wherever they consume. This partnership will further enable us to keep pushing boundaries while making sure our artists' music connects with fans in the most impactful way possible."

Made makes this impact via its proactive and personalized AI agents that augment human creativity. Made is built on the solid data bedrock RHEI has gathered over two decades. To turn this data into action, RHEI draws on its expertise in machine learning, data analysis, and AI to know exactly how and what to build to support creators and creative teams.

"Agents are proactive, personalized, and multifaceted," Rafati reflects. "They prove truly useful if you know the industry and roles you're building them for. Our deep expertise in music and petabytes of data mean we're able to not only serve our large clients nimbly in a fast-moving landscape, but also enable them to lead the augmented creativity era alongside us as they connect more deeply with their fans."

About RHEI

RHEI is a technology company that builds AI to amplify human creativity, scale its audience, and enhance its impact. The company powers the connection between content and audiences across digital platforms, reaching 600 million unique viewers across over 150 countries each month. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, RHEI is at the forefront of the Augmented Creativity Era. ( www.rhei.com )

