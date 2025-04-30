RHEI Data Pro Adds $20M in New Licensing Agreements to its Initial $35M, With Eight Figures in Partner Earnings So Far

RHEI Data Pro emerges as one of the world's largest audio-visual content databases

VANCOUVER, BC and MIAMI, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - POSSIBLE Conference - RHEI, a leading tech company that builds AI to amplify human creativity, scale its audience, and enhance its impact, today announced the addition of $20 million in new licensing agreements through RHEI Data Pro, further solidifying the platform's rapid growth and industry momentum. Since launching RHEI Data Pro in January of this year, the company has continued to sign and expand data licensing agreements with many of the world's largest tech companies. RHEI Data Pro now houses more than 6 petabytes of multilingual and multi-vertical audio-visual content, positioning it among the largest databases of its kind globally.

RHEI helps creators and media companies scale their content, grow their audiences, and deepen community engagement & monetization leveraging proprietary AI solutions to solve complex strategic, tactical and operational challenges. RHEI Data Pro is one of the latest solutions from the company, offering creators and media companies a seamless and flexible way to monetize their extensive video libraries while retaining full ownership rights.

Creators and media companies that are participating in RHEI Data Pro have already earned six- and seven-figure payments from multiple licensing transactions so far, proving how the solution unlocks meaningful revenue from content already in their portfolio. This represents a significant acceleration in revenue for partners on the platform, as initial payments for 80% of RHEI Data Pro creators have exceeded 75% of their monthly advertising revenue. Creators benefit from this new effortless revenue source and capitalize on current deals, plus a growing pipeline of licensing deals that prioritize transparency and long-term value creation. RHEI has developed its Data Pro platform to provide a range of solutions, from data augmentation and enhancement to formatting, metadata provisioning and transfer.

"At RHEI, we are committed to ensuring that creators and media companies are empowered and recognized in the AI revolution. Surpassing eight figures in partner payouts in just a few months is a powerful testament to the speed and scale of our model," said Shahrzad Rafati, CEO of RHEI. "We've been building AI solutions for the creator economy and media companies, and while it's exciting to see the revenue that we're able to drive for them through our latest solution with RHEI Data Pro, we're even more excited about how our technologies continue to help drive content output, audience creation, and monetization at a scale that has never been achievable before. We're at the forefront of this Augmented Creativity Era, and with every partnership, we're simultaneously putting creators and media companies at the center of innovation and shaping a more prosperous future for AI development."

"I see Data Pro as a very timely and strategic solution," said Otavio ' Brancoala ' Agria, the content creator behind the Brancoala family of channels representing 84 million monthly views and 13 million subscribers. "What stood out to me the most was the ability to turn my video library into a new source of revenue, with clear rights and transparency in how it's being used by AI, something that's becoming increasingly important for anyone working with digital content. I already use AI in my daily life, both professionally and personally, so it made a lot of sense to support a platform that promotes ethical and mindful use of this technology while valuing content creators. I joined RHEI because I see the long-term potential and trust their vision."

"In this rapidly evolving era driven by AI, it's truly exciting to be part of the movement through RHEI and Data Pro," said the creators behind Delight Studio , who drive over 12 million monthly views on their food channel. "We hope our content can contribute, even in a small way, to the advancement of AI."

"We used to think that once we uploaded a video to YouTube, that was it, but thanks to RHEI Data Pro, we found a new way to make the most of our content," said surfing creators Shoko and Tama , who built a surfing and lifestyle brand with tens of thousands of followers across multiple platforms. "Signing up was super easy and didn't take much time, and the earnings just get sent to us automatically."

With additional partnerships in the pipeline and platform adoption accelerating, RHEI continues to lead the way at the intersection of AI, content, and human creativity. For more information or to inquire about joining RHEI Data Pro, contact [email protected] .

About RHEI

RHEI is a technology company that builds AI to amplify human creativity, scale its audience, and enhance its impact. The company powers the connection between content and audiences across digital platforms, reaching 600 million unique viewers across over 150 countries each month. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, RHEI is at the forefront of the Augmented Creativity Era. ( www.rhei.com )

Media Contact: [email protected]