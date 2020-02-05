Sezzle Congratulates Its Retail Partners Ranked Among The Fastest Growing Companies In Canada

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL), the highest consumer-rated interest-free installment payment solution, is pleased to congratulate its merchant partners, Knix , Pela , Victoria Emerson , and Jacked Factory for having been recognized among the country's most dynamic, innovative and fast-growing enterprises.

The Globe and Mail recently unveiled its annual list recognizing Canada's top growing companies, which featured Knix, a fast growing intimate apparel company, powered by Sezzle's payment platform. "Sezzle has a mission to financially empower our users, which aligns with Knix's focus on young consumers, innovation, and redefining the women's intimates category. We want to be able to provide an easy, accessible and responsible way for customers to buy our products, and Sezzle is the ideal partner to make this happen," said Knix's Director of Ecommerce, Tara O'Hara.

Pela, another Sezzle partner, is an eco-friendly phone case and accessory company that was highlighted by Canadian Business magazine as one of the Fastest Growing Canadian Companies of 2019. Pela uses Sezzle as its preferred 'buy now, pay later' payments partner. "We feel that our commitment to making a positive impact on this planet nicely compliments Sezzle's dedication to empowering consumer financial freedom. We want sustainability at the forefront of consumers' minds making it as accessible as possible, and that's why we were thrilled to be able to join the Sezzle payment platform," said Pela founder Jeremy Lang. "The onboarding process was very easy, taking less than 2 hours, and we saw results right away."

Victoria Emerson is a trend-setting jewelry and accessories brand that also appeared on Canadian Business ' list of Fastest Growing Canadian Companies. "We've seen a huge surge in 'buy now, pay later' options in the online retail space and we want to make sure we are providing the best possible options for our loyal shoppers -- which is why we chose Sezzle. We love offering Sezzle to our 500,000 customers!" said Victoria Emerson CEO Jamie Ferguson-Woods.

Jacked Factory, a nutrition supplements business that has seen explosive growth since launching less than a year ago, also appeared alongside Knix on the Globe and Mail's list of top Canadian companies. "We're thankful for the recognition on this list and we're excited to grow with Sezzle, which has a great track-record in the nutrition and supplements industry both in Canada and the United States," said Jacked Factory CEO John Williams.

The 'buy now, pay later' (BNPL) payment space is rapidly growing among both Canadian merchants and consumers, and Sezzle is thrilled to see rapid pick-up of its product, despite only entering the Canadian market in mid-2019. This new and innovative segment of the payments industry is rapidly increasing in popularity across all of Canada, which has driven many of Canada's fastest-growing and most dynamic companies to partner with Sezzle as their preferred alternative payments option.

"The fastest growing companies in Canada are partnering with Sezzle as the preferred BNPL partner because our mission of empowering younger shoppers, commitment to transparency, and ethos of 'doing good' aligns with the culture of these retailers and the values of their customers," said Sezzle Canada GM Patrick Chan.

"We're easy to work with, can handle our partners' rapid growth as they scale, and consider ourselves a reliable and committed partner. After being in the Canadian market for only six months, we are excited that these high-growth companies have already seen tremendous success using Sezzle."

Sezzle's alternative payment solution enables shoppers to split purchases into four interest-free installments, at zero interest. The 'buy now, pay later' product supports sellers increase sales with no credit risk to the merchant. With Sezzle, consumers can shop at their favorite stores in a more financially responsible way without an impact to credit scores, paying interest on payments, or risk of incurring burdensome debt.

Sezzle is the highest consumer rated alternative payment solution on the market according to Trustpilot, a third-party review site.

About Sezzle

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company whose mission is to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases purchasing power for over 900,000 active consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores. This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for over 10,000 active merchants that offer Sezzle in the United States and Canada. Sezzle is a publicly traded company on Australian ASX. For more information visit Sezzle.ca

Merchants and retailers interested in learning more about Sezzle can learn more here .

SOURCE Sezzle Canada

For further information: Erin Foran, Tel: (651) 571-0231, Email: [email protected], https://sezzle.ca

Related Links

https://sezzle.ca

