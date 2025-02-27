Knix Just Changed Underwire Bras Forever--Meet the FreeFlex™ Demi Bra

The FreeFlex™ Demi Bra marks a new era of underwire that moves with you, combining cutting-edge engineering with thoughtful design to deliver unparalleled flexibility, lift, and support—without the discomfort. Underwire bras have long been synonymous with rigid, restrictive discomfort—wires that dig, pinch, and poke. But not anymore.

A First-of-Its-Kind Innovation in Underwire

Unlike traditional wired bras, the FreeFlex™ Demi Bra features a fluid, adaptive underwire made of flexible carbonized wire (not metal!) that flexes and moves with your body, offering all the lift, separation and support you want—without the stiffness you don't. Designed with lightly molded demi cups, providing great shape that looks amazing under lower necklines and t-shirts.

"After years of innovating wireless bras we knew that when we made an underwire bra we would have to raise the bar - and with the FreeFlex™ we have," says Joanna Griffiths, President and Founder of Knix. "We honed in on the number one pain point - the wire itself - and meticulously perfected the fit for all available sizes. FreeFlex™ provides the lift, shape and support of an underwire with the comfort of a wireless. It's a bra dream come true."

Support You Can Feel—Not See

The FreeFlex™ Demi Bra delivers everything you want in an underwire bra, without the discomfort of traditional wired designs. Whether you're moving, bending, stretching, or just living, this is an underwire, reimagined for real life.

Available in 42 inclusive sizes (28–40 A-E, 42 A-D) and a selection of classic and limited-edition colourways, the FreeFlex™ Demi Bra is setting a new standard in underwire comfort and flexibility.

The FreeFlex™ Demi Bra launches February 27, 2025, exclusively at retail locations across Canada, as well as online at Knix.ca , and retails for $78 CAD.

About Knix

Founded by Joanna Griffiths in 2013, Knix is an industry leader in redefining intimates through innovation, inclusivity, and a commitment to breaking boundaries. From pioneering Leakproof underwear to revolutionizing wireless and underwire support, Knix challenges convention with thoughtfully engineered designs that blend function, comfort, and style. With a product range spanning bras, period-proof activewear, customizable shapewear, and everyday essentials available in an extensive size range, Knix continues to set new standards for how intimates should look, feel, and perform. For more information, visit knix.com or follow @knix and @ktbyknix on social media.

SOURCE Knix

For more information contact: Sarah Bresler, [email protected]