Knix Unveils Pop-Up location at Toronto's Iconic Yorkdale Shopping Centre

"Community has remained at the heart of Knix since day one" says Founder and President of Knix, Joanna Griffiths. "This location is one of the many ways we're continuing to serve our customers, who may have never shopped with us in person before, in our hometown of Toronto."

Spanning 1,800 square feet, the immersive space is designed to feel fresh, intimate and welcoming. The brand places a large emphasis on customer service and ensuring a best in class fitting experience to help customers find their perfect fit and answer any product related questions. The layout, fostering ease of shopability, features "bars" for bras, underwear and activewear, as well as a designated section for Knix's teen brand, Kt by Knix. True to the brand's commitment to inclusivity, the store also features mannequins in diverse sizes and skin tones.

"We're thrilled to open this pop up location just in time for the holidays," says newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer of Knix, Nicole Tapscott, "We've made sure to highlight Toronto's fan-favourites ahead of the gifting season, ensuring our customers can spot their go-to Knix products with ease."

This year's holiday collection includes cozy modal lounge and sleepwear sets, beautiful gossamer lace lingerie and the brand's best selling bras and leakproof underwear in rich tones, shimmers and playful festive prints. The holiday campaign features actress, producer, best-selling author, and Brand Ambassador; Gabrielle Union, set to roll out in the coming weeks with select items already available to purchase online and in store. The brand also recently launched the world's first and only customizable shapewear, which offers up to 8 different ways to easily adjust the leg length and back plunge areas—perfect for festive, holiday dressing.

Founded in 2013 by Joanna Griffiths, Knix is the #1 leakproof brand in North America. Through innovative design, rigorous product testing and a community-first approach, Knix, and teen brand Kt by Knix, are designed to empower people at every age and every stage to live unapologetically free. The industry-disrupting bestsellers range from underwear, shapewear, activewear, loungewear, swimwear and bras available up to 44H. For more information visit knix.com or follow @knix and @ktbyknix on social media.

