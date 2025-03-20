Knix Partners with Four Iconic Female Founders and goes "Out of Office" to Celebrate NEW Swimwear Collection

"This campaign represents more than just swimwear – it's a celebration of women who are unapologetically powerful," says Joanna Griffiths, Founder & President of Knix. "The 'Out of Office' concept was inspired by the idea that even the busiest women take time to disconnect, recharge and rejuvenate. Alongside this campaign, we're excited to introduce our new innovative sculpt fabric, designed to make you feel supported, confident, and beautiful – in a swimsuit that works as hard as you do."

Campaign Partners

Knix's commitment to empowerment is embodied by the remarkable women featured in the campaign. Here is what they had to say:

"Being part of Knix's swimwear campaign has been a healing journey, helping me embrace my body and culture. I'm proud to support a brand that aligns with my values," says Deepica Mutyala, Founder of Live Tinted.

Katie Sturino, Founder of Megababe, also shares her excitement: "This was one of the most empowering sets I've been on — not only did we look great in Knix swimsuits, but it was incredible to collaborate with such talented women."

"From day one, Knix has embodied community, inclusivity, transparency and empowerment, values that I celebrate both personally and professionally," shares Natalie Dusome, Founder of Poppies & Peonies. "I feel inspired and honoured to have been in the company of such powerhouse female entrepreneurs, and to have experienced the energy that Knix, Joanna and her wonderful team have worked so hard to build."

Babba Rivera, Founder of Ceremonia, reflects on her participation: "This campaign means a lot to me because supporting women-founded brands isn't just trendy, it's actually essential if you want to enhance your quality of life—because nobody will ever create for the female experience better than women themselves."

The Collection

Each piece in the collection offers a comfortable and supportive fit, owed to Knix's new sculpt fabric, which smoothes and hugs. Whether you're lounging by the pool, taking a dip, or soaking in the sun, the swimwear provides a flawless fit that moves with you. Designed to be both stylish and functional, the sculpt fabric also features UPF 50+ protection for an extra layer of care. Expect flattering, high-fashion and sexy silhouettes like high-cut bottoms and asymmetrical one-pieces. There are even customizable cuts such as the Sculpt Ruched One-Piece, where you can change up your look with various strap style options.

The collection is available in XS-4XL, in a variety of stunning colours, including Black, White, Wild Cat (leopard print), Espresso, and Deep Orchid. Select pieces from the collection provide built-in leakproof technology.

Knix's Swim Collection is available at retail locations across Canada, as well as online at Knix.ca , with pricing from $45-$135 CAD.

Limited Edition Gift with Purchase Offer

To celebrate the launch, each participating brand in the 'Out of Office' campaign, is offering an exclusive gift with purchase to Club Knix loyalty program members with any online swimwear purchase from the new collection, while supplies last. Qualifying customer orders will receive either a Poppy & Peonies Cosmetic Bag in Espresso, a Ceremonia Guava Rescue Spray, a MegaBabe Mini Thigh Rescue Anti-Friction Stick, or a Live Tinted SPF 30 3-in-1 Mineral Sunscreen.

About Knix

Founded by Joanna Griffiths in 2013, Knix is an industry leader in redefining intimates through innovation, inclusivity, and a commitment to breaking boundaries. From pioneering Leakproof underwear to revolutionizing wireless and underwire support, Knix challenges convention with thoughtfully engineered designs that blend function, comfort, and style. With a product range spanning bras, period-proof activewear, customizable shapewear, and everyday essentials available in an extensive size range, Knix continues to set new standards for how intimates should look, feel, and perform. For more information, visit knix.com or follow @knix and @ktbyknix on social media.

