MONTREAL, July 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Tens of thousands of parents and children are expected to flock to Angrignon Park in southwest Montreal on Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9, for the annual Montreal Firefighters Family Rendezvous and the FireFit Challenge endurance competitions, which will bring together more than 250 firefighters from Quebec, Ontario and the Maritimes. Firefighters will compete for skill and endurance in a number of events at this major national event, which has brought together more than 6,000 firefighter-competitors since its inception in 1994.

Competition promises to be fierce between the various teams totalling 250 firefighters from across Quebec, Ontario and the Maritimes. (CNW Group/Association des pompiers de Montréal)

"This will be an opportunity for our Montreal firefighters, and their colleagues from all over the world, to demonstrate both their physical and mental capacities in events that bear witness to their rigor, expertise and sense of duty to the citizens they are responsible for protecting," said Chris Ross, President of the Montreal Firefighters Association, who declared himself very proud of his members.

Building on the great popularity of the 2022 edition, this popular celebration kicks off at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday 8, with individual competitions, followed in the afternoon by demonstrations of casualty extrication, a technique used in road accidents, among others, and then by the proclamation of the individual competition winners.

Children will have access to a miniature firefighters' course, inflatable games, a display of antique fire trucks, as well as free face-painting and a B.B.Q. "This family event, which grows in popularity every year, is the perfect way for Montreal firefighters to show their commitment to the city's population," says Marc-André Gosselin, head of the event's organizing committee.

What's more, adults and children alike will be able to take part in two separate races on Sunday morning, July 9: a 5 km run and a 1 km run, which will precede the major competitions of the FireFit relay tournament, which will crown its team champions with the announcement of the winners of this national event at around 3:30 p.m.

More than 250 firefighters from Quebec, Ontario and the Maritimes are expected to take part, putting their endurance and rescue skills to the test as part of the famous Canadian FireFit Championships.

VIDEO LINK: https://we.tl/t-VQXH7JD7Ok

SOURCE Association des pompiers de Montréal

For further information: Source: Marc-André Gosselin, Organizing Committee Manager, Montreal Firefighters Family Rendezvous; Contact: Alexandre Dumas, 514-898-4636 (cell), [email protected]