SEVEN-TIME 2022 CCMA AWARD NOMINEE TENILLE TOWNES TEAMS UP WITH "THE GIT UP"'S MULTI-PLATINUM SELLING BLANCO BROWN TO CO-HOST THE 2022 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD

BOTH SET TO PERFORM WITH BROWN DEBUTING BRAND NEW SINGLE "I'LL NEVER" WHILE TOWNES CELEBRATES RELEASE OF NEW SINGLE "THE LAST TIME" WITH FIRST NATIONAL BROADCAST PERFORMANCE

PRESENTERS ANNOUNCED AND WILL INCLUDE CHERYL HICKEY, KAOS AND ALEXANDER LUDWIG, AMONG OTHERS

WATCH THE 2022 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD

LIVE ON GLOBAL SUNDAY, SEPT. 11 AT 8 P.M. ET

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - THIS JUST IN! The Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA) is thrilled to announce that seven-time 2022 CCMA nominee Tenille Townes and multi-platinum selling artist Blanco Brown will be hosting the 2022 CCMA Awards presented by TD, live from Calgary's iconic Scotiabank Saddledome. Returning to Calgary live and in-person this fall, the 2022 CCMA Awards presented by TD will take centre stage on Global, broadcasting live Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET and on Corus radio stations Country 104 (London), Country 105 (Calgary) and CISN 103.9 (Edmonton). Fans are encouraged to check local listings for details.

2022 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

Leading the 2022 CCMA Awards presented by TD nominations, Townes has quickly become one of North America's fastest-rising stars. A Forbes 30 under 30 honouree, two-time Academy of Country Music Award and JUNO Award winner, Townes will take to the stage in Calgary to premiere her new single "The Last Time," which is slated for release this September (09.02). "I can't even describe how surreal it feels not only to be co-hosting the CCMAs but to do so in my home province of Alberta is beyond my wildest dreams," said Townes. "I grew up watching this show and my 12-year-old self would not believe this is real. I can't wait to celebrate 40 years of Canadian Country Music!"

Recognized as the creator behind the 11x PLATINUM track "The Git Up," Brown signed his first record deal at 7 years of age. Since then, the genre-bending, chart-topping artist has spent 12 consecutive weeks atop Billboard's Hot Country songs chart (2019), earned more than two-billion global career streams and a second #1 single alongside Parmalee, "Just The Way." Creating a clear voice for himself as the originator of "TrailerTrap," this singer, songwriter, producer, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist will premiere his brand new, forthcoming single "I'll Never" on the 2022 CCMA Awards presented by TD broadcast, making it his national broadcast debut. "I am honoured to co-host the CCMA Awards, I never could have dreamt of this moment," shares Brown. "The love from Canada has been strong since day one, and I can't wait to be back in Calgary to celebrate with everyone!"

Adding to the excitement, the CCMA announced the confirmed list of presenters for the show today. Stepping onto the stage to hand out the night's awards will be Don Amero, Shawn Austin, Hailey Benedict, Lindsay Ell, George Fox, Aaron Goodvin, Nate Haller, Cheryl Hickey (Host, ET Canada), Andrew Hyatt, Kaos (Canada's Drag Race), Brett Kissel and 98°, Alexander Ludwig (Heels, National Champions), Tyler Joe Miller, Jess Moskaluke, Steven Lee Olsen, Robyn Ottolini, Tim and The Glory Boys, Josh Ross, Bailey Zimmerman and Robyn Ashley and Willow Irwin (2022 CCMA Ultimate Fans).

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, performers at this year's ceremony include Gord Bamford, James Barker Band, Blanco Brown, Dax, Jade Eagleson, Lindsay Ell, Tim Hicks, High Valley, Brett Kissel ft. 98°, JoJo Mason, Tyler Joe Miller, Jess Moskaluke, Meghan Patrick, MacKenzie Porter, SACHA, Dallas Smith, Tenille Townes and Bailey Zimmerman. The evening promises to deliver never-before-seen performances, unexpected collaborations and opportunities for fans to experience their favourite artists like never before.

Tickets for the 2022 CCMA Awards presented by TD are available now starting at $50 CDN + fees with a portion of each sale going directly to the CCMA Foundation to support its year-round music initiatives.

About Blanco Brown

Blurring the lines between Country and hip-hop, Blanco Brown makes a southern sound that he proudly calls "TrailerTrap." It's a boundary-breaking genre of his very own — drawing upon the rawness and storytelling abilities of his two biggest musical influences, Johnny Cash and Outkast. His debut album, Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs, emphasized the full range of its creator, who juggled multiple roles as songwriter, producer, vocalist, visionary, and multi-instrumentalist. His viral hit "The Git Up" (certified 11x PLATINUM), topped the charts around the globe while spawning nearly four billion views across social platforms. It claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for 12 weeks and was the top-selling digital Country song in the US for 13 weeks resulting in Billboard naming him as their No. 1 Top New Country Artist (2019). In addition to being named Billboard's "7 Country Acts to Watch in 2019," the Georgia native is a background singer, artist and Grammy-nominated engineer who has worked with big name talent including Fergie, Childish Gambino, Kane Brown and more. Blanco's Platinum-certified collaboration "Just the Way" with Parmalee has garnered more than 500 million on-demand streams, earning Brown his second No. 1. No stranger to collaborations, Blanco recently collaborated with Nelly and Breland for "High Horse," & "Never Gonna Tame You". In September 2020 Brown was in a life-threatening accident and during recovery has leaned on creating music to heal—the first taste of that is "Nobody's More Country," available now, with more music on the way.

About Tenille Townes

Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Tenille Townes released her new project Masquerades on April 22 via Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville in partnership with RCA Records. A meditation on duality, self-reflection, and embracing flaws, Masqueradesfollows her acclaimed debut album The Lemonade Stand, which was named Country Album of the Year at the 50th JUNO Awards and Album of the Year at the 2021 Canadian CMA Awards, where Townes also earned her third consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year trophy. The two-time ACM Award-winner is also the first female artist in Mediabase Canada history to achieve two No. 1 singles (Music Canada Gold-certified "Jersey On The Wall (I'm Just Asking)," Music Canada Platinum-certified and RIAA Gold-certified "Somebody's Daughter"). Following standout support runs with Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, George Strait and Reba, Townes recently wrapped her first headlining U.S. trek, the VILLAIN IN ME TOUR, and will head out this summer opening for the likes of Jake Owen and Brad Paisley, before heading travelling to Europe, Australia and Canada this fall. A Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, Townes has been featured by NPR, Variety, Refinery29, Billboard, Rolling Stone, NBC's "TODAY," BBC and more. Additionally, she has raised over $2.5 million for Big Hearts For Big Kids, a non-profit she started when she was 12 years old to benefit a youth shelter in her hometown, which has since grown to support organizations such as Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee, S.A.F.E. Animal Haven, and the Manan House.

