Seven Prairies entrepreneurs receive top EY award

"Each one of this year's winners is carving their own unique path with unconventional thinking and unbounded ambition," says Rob Jolley , Entrepreneur Of The Year Prairies Program Co-Director. "These leaders are unstoppable. They're channelling innovation and operating with purpose to drive long-term value and sustainable growth in the Prairies region and beyond."

The seven Prairies winners are:

Noorudin Jiwani of Aliya's Foods Limited, a company specializing in authentic Indian cuisines made from all-natural ingredients manufactured in a state-of-the-art, automated facility.

of Aliya's Foods Limited, a company specializing in authentic Indian cuisines made from all-natural ingredients manufactured in a state-of-the-art, automated facility. Roger Babichuk , Tim Coldwell and Sean Penn of Chandos Construction, a certified B-Corp in the commercial construction space that's balancing both people and profits.

, and of Chandos Construction, a certified B-Corp in the commercial construction space that's balancing both people and profits. Craig Haan , Dennis Haan and Kevin Kooiker of Eagle Builders, a manufacturing and construction company specializing in the design, engineering and building of pre-cast concrete structures.

, and of Eagle Builders, a manufacturing and construction company specializing in the design, engineering and building of pre-cast concrete structures. Kristjan Hebert of Hebert Group, a company offering the unique combination of technical expertise and management experience to help companies succeed.

of Hebert Group, a company offering the unique combination of technical expertise and management experience to help companies succeed. Leigh Newton and Frank Burdzy of Homestyle Selections LP, a company that's building strong partnerships with great food companies to make high-quality, ready-to-eat meals and sides available at local grocery stores and food service establishments.

and of Homestyle Selections LP, a company that's building strong partnerships with great food companies to make high-quality, ready-to-eat meals and sides available at local grocery stores and food service establishments. Doug Anderson of Peavey Industries LP, a down-to-earth Canadian-owned retail chain that includes Peavey Mart, Main Street Hardware and Ace Canada .

of Peavey Industries LP, a down-to-earth Canadian-owned retail chain that includes Peavey Mart, Main Street Hardware and . Dean Mayerle and Trevor Thiessen of Redekop Manufacturing (Tritana Holdings Ltd.), a company developing innovative harvest technologies to reduce labour and improve profitability for farmers.

The Prairies winners will move forward to compete against peers from the Pacific, Ontario, Québec and Atlantic regions at the national awards celebration in November 2022, where 10 national winners will be named, including Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022. The overall Canadian winner will then go on to compete with national winners from across the globe for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year in June 2023.

In addition to the seven regional winners, the Prairies region is also recognizing two special citations:

Emerging Entrepreneur: Paul Helpard of Corus Orthodontists, a large and fast-growing orthodontist partnership that's empowering orthodontists and setting the bar on patient care.

of Corus Orthodontists, a large and fast-growing orthodontist partnership that's empowering orthodontists and setting the bar on patient care. Societal Impact: Ling Huang of Technology North Corporation, a company that's developing and promoting technologies enabling neurodiverse individuals to thrive.

of Technology North Corporation, a company that's developing and promoting technologies enabling neurodiverse individuals to thrive. "The entrepreneurial spirit is thriving as these leaders challenge existing business models, markets and processes," says Shane Dunn , Entrepreneur Of The Year Prairies Program Co-Director. "They're leading by example, inspiring us to build a better working world and paving the way for entrepreneurship for all."

More information

The 2022 Prairies independent judging panel comprises James Boettcher, Chief Idea Officer, Custodian of Culture and CEO, Righteous Gelato; Desirée Bombenon, CEO and Chief Disruption Officer, SureCall; Mike Fata, CEO, Fata & Associates, Inc.; JoeAnne Hardy, President, WBM Technologies Inc.; Tiffany Kaminsky, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Symend Inc.; Ashif Mawji, Managing Partner, ScaleGood Fund; and Linda McCurdy, President and CEO, K-Bro Linen Systems Inc.

This year's national sponsor is TSX Inc. The Prairies regional sponsor is CWB Financial Group.

