Seven Pacific entrepreneurs receive top EY award

The seven Pacific winners are:

Tom Madden of Acuitas Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company working to develop new therapies and address unmet clinical needs through delivery technology.

Curtis Braber of BE Power Equipment Inc., one of North America's largest industrial power equipment manufacturers.

Anna Sainsbury of GeoComply, a leader providing fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions in geolocation security.

John Nicola of Nicola Wealth, a company providing comprehensive investment advice to families, foundations and institutions across Canada.

Phoebe Jiang and Simon Wong of Pixieset, a company providing a better way for photographers to share, deliver, proof and sell online.

Euan Ramsay and James Taylor of Precision NanoSystems, a global leader in technology solutions and services for the development and delivery of genomic medicines, including mRNA vaccines and therapeutics.

Hamed Shahbazi of WELL Health Technologies Corp. [TSX: WELL], a company leveraging technology to empower and support both patients and doctors.

"Coming from a variety of industries, this year's winners represent the full breadth and depth of Pacific innovation," says Anita Chang, Entrepreneur Of The Year Pacific Program Co-Director. "Each is deeply invested in developing sustainable solutions to help shape our future in Canada and around the world."

The Pacific winners will move forward to compete against peers from the Prairies, Ontario, Québec and Atlantic regions at the national awards celebration in November 2022, where 10 national winners will be named, including Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022. The overall Canadian winner will then go on to compete with national winners from across the globe for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year in June 2023.

In addition to the seven regional winners, the Pacific region is also recognizing a special citation:

Social Sustainability: Marcia Nozick of EMBERS, a social enterprise and registered community economic development charity helping people facing barriers to work lead productive, fulfilling lives by offering economic and employment opportunities.

The 2022 Pacific independent judging panel comprises Geoff Chutter, CEO, WhiteWater West Industries Ltd.; Jill Earthy, CEO, InBC Investment Corporation; Kristi Miller, Managing Partner, Natural Products Canada (NPC) Ventures; Maria Pacella, Managing Partner, Pender Ventures, PenderFund Capital Management; Keith Spencer, Counsel, Fasken Martineau; and Bill Tam, Co-Founder and COO, Digital Technology Supercluster.

