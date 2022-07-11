Seven Ontario entrepreneurs receive top EY award

The seven Ontario winners are:

Martin Basiri , Meti Basiri and Massi Basiri of ApplyBoard, a company helping students fulfill their international education dreams.

, and of ApplyBoard, a company helping students fulfill their international education dreams. Donato Ardellini of Environmental 360 Solutions, a company reimagining how we handle waste for good.

of Environmental 360 Solutions, a company reimagining how we handle waste for good. Kyle Braatz of Fullscript, a customizable online dispensary that's simplifying wellness.

of Fullscript, a customizable online dispensary that's simplifying wellness. Scott Hunter of Gateway, a company giving families the best in pet aftercare.

of Gateway, a company giving families the best in pet aftercare. Joanna Griffiths of Knix, a company that's redefining intimate apparel.

of Knix, a company that's redefining intimate apparel. Hussein Fazal and Henry Shi of Snapcommerce, a commerce platform helping customers find the right products at the right prices.

and of Snapcommerce, a commerce platform helping customers find the right products at the right prices. Connie Lo and Laura Burget of Three Ships, a company offering purpose-driven, plant-based skincare.

"These leaders are all focused on growth, but they're doing it with a human-centred approach that's creating long-term value for stakeholders," says Chris Gordon, Entrepreneur Of The Year Ontario Program Co-Director. "They're challenging the status quo to create better ways of doing things and rising to the top of their industries in the process."

The Ontario winners will move forward to compete against peers from the Pacific, Prairies, Québec and Atlantic regions at the national awards celebration in November 2022, where 10 national winners will be named, including Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022. The overall Canadian winner will then go on to compete with national winners from across the globe for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year in June 2023.

The 2022 Ontario independent judging panel comprises Reena Chaudhary, Managing Partner, Sia Partners; Teresa Lee, Managing Director, OMERS Growth Equity; Tony Lourakis, CEO, Fleet Complete; Somen Mondal, General Manager, Talent Intelligence, Ceridian; and Alan Quarry, Founder, BarnRaising Associates Consulting.

This year's national sponsor is TSX Inc. The Ontario regional sponsors are CWB Financial Group and Ontario Global 100.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®



EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year title. ey.com/eoy

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com. Follow us on Twitter @EYCanada.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP.

