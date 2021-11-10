Seven Canadian entrepreneurs selected for the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2021

Women founders are trailblazing and putting obstacles behind them



Canadians in winning class focused on sustainability and tech-savvy solutions

61% of entrepreneurs comprising this year's class are B2B companies

Study shows 80% of alumnae feel the program positively impacts their confidence to grow their business

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - EY announces the 27 women founders across the US and Canada selected for the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2021, including seven Canadian entrepreneurs. These seven winning women will be officially recognized during EY's Strategic Growth Forum® (SGF) later in the week:





"This year's bold entrepreneurs are developing solutions to shape our future in Canada, and around the world, and we're excited to have so many Canadians represented in the class of 2021," says Brenna Daloise, EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women Canada Program Co-Leader. "From higher education and financial technology to health and wellness, these Canadian trailblazers are deeply committed to providing sustainable, personalized and digital-driven solutions across a range of industries. They are breaking boundaries to help Canada grow its presence on the world stage."



The program identifies ambitious women business owners of thriving organizations in Canada and the US, and provides them with the network access, advisors and resources needed to help scale their companies and help them achieve their full potential as market-leading innovators. Through the program, entrepreneurs become part of a global peer community, which includes more than 800 Winning Women in 48 countries. Program participants are offered executive education and introductions to the vast EY global entrepreneurial ecosystem, including alumni in the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® program.

"Access to capital continues to be one of the biggest barriers for women entrepreneurs looking to grow and scale their businesses — a challenge that is often multiplied for women coming from diverse backgrounds and underrepresented communities," emphasizes Tiki Cheung, EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women Canada Program Co-Leader. "When women founders are supported in pursuing their ambitions, both business and society benefit through the creation of new jobs and venture funds that provide much-needed capital for other women founders."

In a recent survey, when asked about the program's impact on their success, 80% of Winning Women said it had a positive impact on their confidence and leadership to grow their businesses. Meanwhile, over half indicated the program empowered them to take risks to scale their business.

"Despite the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women in the workforce, these founders have seized untapped market opportunities using new business models to find answers to our toughest challenges," says Cheung. "The Canadian women in this year's winning class are boosting economic growth and inspiring the next generation of women leaders. We're excited to see how they'll build on this momentum to continue moving Canada forward."

Meet the 2021 regional winners and register to join the virtual EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Canada event on Tuesday, November 23 to celebrate Canada's unstoppable entrepreneurs who are transforming our world through unbounded innovation.



To learn more about the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America program, click here.



