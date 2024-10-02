Entrepreneurs Communities Across Canada Flourish with Education, Mentorship, and Grants!

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Pizza Hut Canada isn't just serving up piping hot delicious pies—they're also committed to creating meaningful impact in communities across Canada. Since its inaugural debut in 2021, the Equal Slice Program has successfully empowered over 190 entrepreneurs, through education, mentorship, and a combined total of $300,000 in grants.

Pizza Hut Canada Equal Slice (CNW Group/Pizza Hut Canada)

Aimed at leveling the playing field, the Equal Slice Program is committed to equity, opportunity, and unity across entrepreneurs in Canada. Building on Pizza Hut founders Dan and Frank Carney's entrepreneurial spirit and the strength of our franchisee network, Pizza Hut Canada is dedicated to paying it forward and creating a lasting impact for communities across the country. With a thorough selection process, the program ensures that every participant receives comprehensive business education and invaluable mentorship. Additionally, five standout grant recipients are selected to receive a $20,000 grant. This support provides entrepreneurs with essential coaching, business education, and financial capital at no cost, driving economic empowerment and community upliftment.

To date, the Equal Slice Program has welcomed over 193 visionary owners into the fold and awarded $300,000 in grants. The program has ignited the dreams of past grant recipients such as Danielle Murrell Cox, Zuri & Dre, who benefited from the program's support, gaining valuable insights into strengthening their entrepreneurial skills, refining business strategies, and advancing their knowledge on growing and structuring their successful businesses.

"The success of the Equal Slice Program demonstrates our commitment to empowering entrepreneurs," says Chris Taylor, Chief People Officer, Pizza Hut. "Our Equal Slice Program provides entrepreneurs with the support they need to refine their skills, enhance their business strategies, and achieve their goals, empowering them to make a meaningful impact in their communities."

Interested in joining the journey of empowerment, one slice at a time? Canadians can nominate themselves and/or entrepreneurs from their networks to be considered in the Equal Slice Program, which kicks-off this fall. Additionally, Canadians can take part in the Equal Slice Program by making a contribution in-person or online at Pizza Hut locations across Canada. This initiative allows customers to contribute directly while enjoying their favorite pizzas, ensuring that every slice counts towards making a positive impact in our communities

To learn more about Pizza Hut and the Equal Slice Program, and nominate someone, please visit www.PizzaHut.ca/EqualSlice

About Pizza Hut Canada

Pizza Hut Canada is proud to be one of Canada's largest pizza restaurant chains with over 600 locations locally. Globally Pizza Hut is one of the world's largest pizza restaurant companies with more than 18,000 restaurants in over 100 countries. No matter where you find a Pizza Hut, they are making sure each meal customers enjoy is safe, delicious, and unmistakably Pizza Hut.

Pizza Hut Canada is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM). Hungry for more information? Check out our website, Facebook, Twitter, and/or Instagram.

SOURCE Pizza Hut Canada

Jeene Sulaivany, Edelman, [email protected], 647-245-7646