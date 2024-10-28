Elevate Your Gaming Experience with Warm Craveable, Handcrafted Pizza at Your Fingertips

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Get ready, gamers! Pizza Hut Canada is curing cold slices and cranking up the temperature on your gaming experience with the revolutionary PIZZA WRMR™! This game-changing console sleeve fuses the worlds of gaming, pizza, and cutting-edge science, ensuring slices stay warm while gamers immerse themselves in the action.

Say goodbye to lukewarm pizza and hello to a whole new level of deliciousness, thanks to Pizza Hut Canada's PIZZA WRMR™. Game enthusiasts can now fuel their marathons without missing a bite, finally delivering exactly what fans have been craving: warm slices to enjoy during gaming sessions.

Pizza Hut Canada, alongside science-driven industrial designers, has crafted this first-of-its-kind console sleeve to harness warmth generated from gaming consoles during any intense gameplay, ensuring that every freshly purchased Pizza Hut pie stays warm while immersed in epic battles. And for those eager fans who want a slice of this action, Pizza Hut Canada is unlocking the ultimate cheat code by granting access to its copyrighted design. Fans all over the globe can experience a tastier way to enjoy their favourite slices by 3D printing their ultimate PIZZA WRMR™ companion. Find out more and download the blueprint here.

Lock into player two mode by joining Zkmushroom live on Twitch, October 29 at 6:00 p.m. EST for an electrifying showcase of the PIZZA WRMR™ in action. But that's not all, fans will also have the opportunity to win exclusive Pizza Hut Canada merchandise. Mark your calendars and don't miss out! Are you planning to tune in?

"At Pizza Hut, we pride ourselves on being true innovators—not just in the realm of pizza," said Jennifer Ligotti, Chief Brand Officer, Pizza Hut Canada. "Our brand embodies a spirit of unforgettable creativity, finding simple yet impactful ways to transform everyday experiences. Everything we do is designed to delight our fans and bring more joy to their lives."

