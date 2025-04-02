OTTAWA, ON, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Pizza Hut Canada is excited to announce a three-year partnership with nonprofit entrepreneurship organization Startup Canada to create greater opportunities for Canadian entrepreneurs. The partnership is supported by Pizza Hut's Equal Slice Program, which is entering its 5th year of removing barriers and fostering employability in the communities served by Pizza Hut. During the partnership, Pizza Hut and Startup Canada will distribute $300,000 in cash grants and valuable educational resources to empower early-stage entrepreneurs across the country.

In this exciting new partnership, Pizza Hut will become the Co-Presenting Partner of The Startup Canada Tour, helping to bring valuable educational resources and networking opportunities to support entrepreneurs nationwide. Given the current economic landscape, the two organizations understand that it is vital for Canadian entrepreneurs to navigate obstacles and overcome challenges on their path to success.

Over the next three years, Startup Canada and Pizza Hut will join forces to offer:

The Startup Canada Equal Slice Pitch Competitions—offering game-changing business coaching and a total of $300,000 in cash grants to fuel the success of Canada's next generation of entrepreneurs.

in cash grants to fuel the success of next generation of entrepreneurs. Educational custom workshops designed to help entrepreneurs navigate challenges and unlock new opportunities.

Significant enhancements to Startup Canada's Business Owner's Toolbox "Powered By" Pizza Hut Equal Slice – a hub of essential educational modules and resources to help entrepreneurs grow and succeed.

"At Startup Canada, we are unwavering in our mission to empower every early-stage entrepreneur in the country. Through this game-changing collaboration with Pizza Hut, we are not just opening doors - we are tearing down the systemic barriers that have held too many back for too long," says Kayla Isabelle, CEO of Startup Canada. "In times of economic uncertainty, bold action is critical. Integrating Equal Slice into our programming isn't just important - it's urgent. We are driving real change by not only dismantling obstacles but actively forging new pathways, arming entrepreneurs with easy-to-access funding, tools, resources and support they need not just to survive, but to dominate and redefine the future of Canadian business."

"Entrepreneurship is at the heart of Pizza Hut's story. What started 63 years ago as two brothers with a dream has grown into a globally recognized brand, powered by a strong network of passionate franchise partners," says Daniel Meynen, General Manager of Pizza Hut Canada. "In Canada, our 640 and growing Pizza Hut locations are more than just restaurants—they are thriving businesses owned by local entrepreneurs and families who create jobs and give back to their communities. By partnering with Startup Canada through the Equal Slice Program, we're expanding our impact and empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs with the resources, funding and support they need to succeed."

The 2025 Startup Canada Tour kicks off in Calgary on April 29th.

About Pizza Hut Canada

Pizza Hut Canada is proud to be one of Canada's largest pizza restaurant chains with over 640 locations locally. Globally, Pizza Hut is a global leader in the pizza category with more than 19,500 restaurants in 110 markets and territories. The brand has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in innovation with the creation of icons like Original® Pan and Original® Stuffed Crust pizzas. In 1994, Pizza Hut pizza was the very first online food order, and today Pizza Hut continues leading the way in the digital and technology space with over half of transactions worldwide coming from digital orders. Leveraging its global presence, Pizza Hut works to positively impact its people, the communities it serves and the environment through commitments across three priority areas: More Equity, Less Carbon and Better Packaging.

About Startup Canada

Startup Canada is the gateway to Canada's entrepreneurial ecosystem. We're here to connect entrepreneurs with the support, community, and tools they need to build a successful business in Canada. Since our inception in 2012, Startup Canada has grown to support more than 130,000 entrepreneurs annually and an ever-growing entrepreneurial ecosystem support network from coast to coast to coast. Through our flagship and digital programs, we provide guidance, eliminate barriers, and champion the needs of each and every entrepreneur to private and public sector partners. Startup Canada supports entrepreneurs in starting up and scaling up to ultimately make Canada the best place to start and build a business. For more information, visit https://www.startupcan.ca/.

For more information, visit www.startupcan.ca and www.pizzahut.ca/equalslice .

