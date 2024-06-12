GATINEAU, QC, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - With a change in season and the school year coming to an end for many families, Canadians are planning their summer vacations, and this may include international travel. Some Canadians will be travelling to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics and the Summer Paralympics, to support their favourite athletes or even to take part in the games themselves. Service Canada wants to encourage future travellers to have a valid passport before booking a trip.

Canadians who do not have immediate travel plans can take advantage of 20-business-day passport service, available for applications submitted in person at most Service Canada Centres and scheduled outreach sites, and by mail. Wait times can be shorter at these offices than at passport offices. This 20-business-day processing time does not include mailing time.

For those who need a passport sooner, 39 Service Canada Centres and all passport offices across the country offer 10-business-day service. This service does not include mailing time. At most of these sites, clients have the option to pick up their passport once it's ready.

If a passport is needed in less than 10 business days, Canadians must visit an office that offers urgent or express pick-up services. For more information, visit the Get urgent, express or emergency weekend passport services webpage.

Clients who want information on the status of their submitted passport application can visit the online Passport Application Status Checker. This digital tool allows applicants to get updates on their applications without needing to call or visit Service Canada. Those who applied in person will need the file or reference number from their receipt. For mailed applications or those without a number, clients can request to receive the number at the email that was provided in the application. The status for in-person applications will be available after 5 business days, and 10 business days for mailed applications.

Canadians are also reminded to check the destination's entry and exit requirements, since the passport may need to be valid for a certain period once they enter or leave the destination. For example, Canadians who are planning to attend the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris this summer will need to have a passport that is valid at least three months beyond the date they expect to return to Canada.

This year, we will experience a significant number of applications for renewing 10-year validity passports, which were first issued in July 2013.

Service Canada issued approximately 33% more passports in fiscal year 2023-2024 than the previous year and exceeded the performance target by processing 92% of passport applications within service standards. Service Canada is committed to once again exceeding the performance target of 90% for 2024-2025.

For all the details on Service Canada Centres, passport offices and scheduled outreach sites, visit the Find a Service Canada Office webpage.

Quote

"Many Canadians will travel outside the country in the coming months and need a passport. Service Canada is ready to process applications and deliver passports to Canadians. We are focused on taking every measure possible to eliminate the need to wait in line and to ensure the best client experience for Canadians."

– Minister of Citizens' Services, Terry Beech

Quick facts

The service standard for applications submitted at passport offices and Service Canada Centres offering 10-day passport service is 10 business days, plus mail time if pick-up is not required.

The service standard for applications submitted at regular Service Canada Centres, scheduled outreach sites and by mail is 20 business days, plus mail time.

The performance target for application processing is for at least 90% of complete applications to be processed within these service standards.

All Service Canada points of service in Quebec will remain open during the construction holiday (from July 22 to August 2, 2024 ).

will remain open during the construction holiday (from ). Clients can book appointments for passport services at their nearest Service Canada locations on eServiceCanada. Appointment availability may vary, and all passport application form(s) must be completed prior to the appointment.

Estimated wait times at offices offering the 10-business-day service can be found at the Find a passport service location in Canada webpage.

webpage. For 2024–25, Service Canada expects to receive between 5.19 million and 5.74 million passport applications.

Passport Program statistics are published online, and all data is updated monthly.

Associated links

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For media enquiries, please contact: Teodor Gaspar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Citizens' Services, Terry Beech, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]